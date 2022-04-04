"We could talk about the specifics once we're there, but that's it," Giveon said ahead of the 64th annual Grammy Awards

Giveon Hopes to Duet with Adele on 'Strong, Powerful Ballad' — Hear His Grammys Message to Her

Giveon is ready for a team-up with Adele.

While walking the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, the musician, 27, opened up about how he wants to work on a collaboration with the "Hello" singer, 33.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Laverne Cox, who was hosting Live from E!: Grammys special, told him she is "all about manifestation," she asked Giveon about what his dream collab would potentially sound like, should the two ever work together.

"Adele, if you're watching, I would love to just do a strong, powerful ballad with you," Giveon detailed, looking into the camera. "That's it."

"We could talk about the specifics once we're there, but that's it. I'm putting it out [there]," he added. "It's out there ... she has to know."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Giveon Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Adele previously showed her love for Giveon's music when she was captured singing along to his song "Heartbreak Anniversary" while they both attended a birthday party for Savannah James, the wife of LeBron James, last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Giveon Says the Goal with His Music is to Make Something "Timeless"

In a clip, which was shared online by an Adele fan account, the singer swayed back and forth as she sang along to his tune.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The 30 artist was spotted sitting on a platform and bopping along to the raunchy track as a nearby dancer strutted around a pole. LeBron, 37, shared footage of the moment on his Instagram Story at the time.