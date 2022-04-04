The duo's hit single "Kiss Me More" won best pop duo/group performance at the award show

Doja Cat and SZA Deliver Emotional Speech After 'Kiss Me More' Wins at the 2022 Grammys: 'Big Deal'

"We ain't got nothin' to lose, oh, oh!" Doja Cat and SZA are winners!

The singers took home the Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance on Sunday night for their hit "Kiss Me More."

During their acceptance, what began as a joke — when Doja Cat, 26, ran out of the bathroom to make it to the stage — turned into an emotional speech.

"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the "Juicy" singer joked. "Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."

SZA, Doja Cat SZA and Doja Cat | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

SZA, 31, then gave her input, "Thank you Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God, and thank you all. I'm glad you made it back in time."

After holding her tears back, Doja began to speak again.

"Damn," she said as the crowd cheered her on. "This is a big deal."

The performance beat out "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Butter" by BTS, "Higher Power" by Coldplay and "Lonely" by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco.

Doja Cat was also nominated for record and song of the year, album of the year, best pop vocal album, best melodic rap performance and best rap song.

"I feel like me and SZA are similar in the way that we both grew up with spiritual backgrounds, but she was perfect for this song," the star said of recruiting SZA for the track.

"I feel like I say this every time. She was in my heart when I wrote this, and I needed her to be on the hook, and I needed her to put a verse because she brings a depth to everything that she does."