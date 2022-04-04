Dillon Francis Hits Grammys with Convenience Store Bag of Snacks After Attending Last-Minute

The DJ said he hadn't been planning on attending the music awards show until he received a ticket from Diplo at the last minute

Dillon Francis kept it casual at the Grammy Awards this year.

At the music awards show Sunday, the 34-year-old DJ and producer hit the red carpet in blue t-shirt, black jeans and slip-on Vans sneakers. His choice of accessories? A Walgreens bag filled with Little Bites muffins and an official ticket in.

"Did I win best outfit or nah?" he joked on Instagram.

Sharing the backstory on Twitter, Francis explained that he wasn't planning on attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, until he received a last-minute invitation from Diplo.

"Story time: I went to Walgreens (this is not a paid promo, CVS was too far) to buy a shaver & saw they had little bites on sale so bought those too cause I wanted to pass them out to the crowd at my Vegas show today," he began a multi-post thread. "When I got back to my hotel I ran into @Diplo in the lobby."

"He asks 'do you wanna come to the Grammys with us we got an extra ticket?' and I'm like 'man I would but i gotta play a show in a sec' He tells me don't worry we'll get you back in time just come watch us lose (diplo is infamous for not winning Grammys)" the DJ explained.

"So I'm like screw it I'll go. I didn't think we were gonna walk the red carpet until we ended up walking the red carpet," Francis said.

"And best part I saved the little bites for the crowd at my show and was still in the same un-ironed shirt I wore there because I in fact was late to my set (never listen to diplo)" he ended, sharing a video of himself throwing the snacks into the crowd at his show.

Additionally, Francis posed on the red carpet with Diplo, who wore a black turtleneck and suit while debuting blue hair. Posting a photo with his fellow musician, the 43-year-old DJ joked on his Instagram Story that he "brought my door dash delivery boy to the Grammys with me."

Dillon Francis and Diplo attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Though he didn't take home a trophy at Sunday night's show — even joking about losing best dance/electronic music album on Instagram — Diplo won three Grammy Awards in recent years.

The music producer won best dance recording for "Where Are Ü Now" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü in 2016, and best dance recording for "Electricity" in 2019.