The Grammys are airing live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming and on demand from Paramount+

Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night

Music's biggest night is here, and the gramophones are making their rounds!

Jon Batiste headed into the 64th Grammy Awards as the night's most-nominated artist, with 11 nods, including album of the year, record of the year and best R&B album.

This marks Eilish's third consecutive year being nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance, while Rodrigo is poised to make history, too: should she win all four general field categories, she'll be just the second woman and the second-youngest person to ever do so.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z also secured himself a place in the record books with his 83rd Grammy nomination, meaning he pushed past Quincy Jones to become the most-nominated person of all time. Paul McCartney's two nods this year make him the second most nominated artist of all time, with 81.

The big four categories — song, album and record of the year and best new artist — were all expanded this year from eight to 10 nominations, and the Recording Academy sifted through nearly 22,000 eligible entries released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021 to make their picks.

See below for a complete list of winners at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. PowellII, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It on Home to Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

"Fight for You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can a Heart Take" — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — Anthony Clemens Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days" — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

"Leave the Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind — H.E.R.

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"M Y . L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King's Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L" — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" — Doja Cat

"Industry Baby" — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname" — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring JAY-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring JAY-Z)

"M Y . L I F E" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell

"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best Rock Performance

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"OHMS" — Deftones

"Making a Fire" — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis" — Deftones

"The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing the Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & IlseyJuber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill &Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting on a War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts — Live from Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford

Evolution — Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.

Thanks for Risking Your Life — Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Opera Recording Album

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO DiscoveryVoices

Little: Soldier Songs — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Music Video

"Shot In the Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix