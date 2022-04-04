Chaney Jones Congratulates Kanye West on His Grammy Wins: 'So Proud'

Kanye West won best melodic rap performance and best rap song at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards after being prohibited from performing at this year’s show

The 44-year-old rapper was nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which were for his work on his tenth studio album, Donda. On Sunday night, West won for melodic rap performance and best rap song at the Las Vegas awards show, and his rumored model girlfriend, 24, shouted out the latter accomplishment on her Instagram Story

"THE BIGGEST 🐐🖤 SO PROUD," Jones wrote, reposting a screenshot from The Shade Room, announcing West's win.

The Donda rapper – who now has 24 Grammys on his mantle – did not attend Sunday's show after being prohibited from performing at this year's Grammy Awards, his rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behavior."

In another update Sunday night, Jones posted a photo of a silver Birkin bag and roses from her rumored boyfriend.

"Thanks bb @kanyewest 🖤" she captioned the Instagram post.

West and Jones' budding relationship appears to be going strong. Last month, the rapper and model enjoyed an evening out together when they attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Washington Wizards.

For the outing at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., West wore a black hoodie and faded black jeans, along with a pair of long black boots. Jones — who fans have pointed out bears a striking resemblance to West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian — meanwhile, stepped out in a black-and-white top with skintight black leather pants, accessorizing with oversized black sunglasses.

The pair sat closely together during the game, with the model at one point wrapping her arm around the "Stronger" rapper.

West was first linked to Jones in February after they were spotted out in Miami together following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox.

After Jones shared a selfie of the two early last month, West seemingly confirmed romance rumors by posting a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram. The post featured a recent paparazzi photo with Jones and a caption that read, "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

West also commented on The Shade Room post with a black heart, while Jones wrote, "My love," alongside a black heart emoji and the fingers crossed emoji.