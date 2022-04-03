All the Celebrity Couples Hitting the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

See Brandi and Catherine Carlile, Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher and more stars getting cozy with their partners on the red carpet for music's biggest night

By Sophie Dodd April 03, 2022 07:29 PM

1 of 20

Catherine Carlile and Brandi Carlile

Credit: getty

The "Right on Time" singer is up for five awards this year — including two nods in the song of the year category. She and her wife of 10 years held hands as they made a strong case for embellished pantsuits on the carpet. 

2 of 20

Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler

Credit: getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet about her relationship with Koy, Handler said, "He melted me." The comedian, who is up for best comedy album for Evolution, added, "We've been friends for so many years, so I was not expecting that." 

3 of 20

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Credit: getty

The country power couple color-coordinated in neutral tones for their walk down the carpet. Morris and Hurd are up for best country duo/group performance for their duet, "Chasing After You." Morris is also up for best country song for her hit single, "Better Than We Found It." 

4 of 20

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Credit: getty

The seven-time Grammy winner, who is up for best country duo/group performance for her song with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," looked radiant in a gold gown beside her husband on the carpet. 

5 of 20

Abi Ventura & TJ Osborne with John Osborne & Lucie Silvas

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

6 of 20

Andraia Allsop & Wolfgang Van Halen

Credit: getty

The former Van Halen bassist, son of the late musician Eddie Van Halen, is nominated for best rock song for his single "Distance," and hit the carpet with his longtime love (and his mom!).

7 of 20

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pretty in pink! The cookbook author turned heads in a voluminous pink gown beside Legend, who complemented her look in a black velvet suit. The "All of Me" singer is set to perform this evening. 

8 of 20

The Kid LAROI & Katarina Deme

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The 18-year-old Australian pop singer and his girlfriend arrived in all-black ensembles. The musician, né Charlton Howard, is up for one of the biggest awards of the night: best new artist.

9 of 20

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The musician, whose is up for five awards including best new artist for his single "What They'll Say About Us," lit up the carpet in matching silk suits with his longtime love. 

10 of 20

Walker Hayes & Laney Hayes

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The country crooner, who is up for best country song for his hit "Fancy Like," was all smiles alongside his wife of 17 years on the carpet. 

11 of 20

Grant Savoy & Mickey Guyton

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Guyton, who is nominated for best country solo performance, best country song and best country album, brought the shine to the carpet in a shimmering metallic dress alongside her husband. 

12 of 20

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

The actor and singer, who is up for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for Dear Evan Hansen, shared a sweet smooch with his boyfriend as the cute couple walked the carpet. 

13 of 20

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

The West Side Story costars walked the carpet together ahead of the show, where Zegler is set to perform a tribute to Stephen Sondheim during the In Memoriam segment. 

14 of 20

Chris & Morgane Stapleton

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ahead of the show, the country singer took home two awards during the Premiere Ceremony: best country song for "Cold" and best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave." On the carpet, the Grammy winner and his wife shared a matching moment in black pantsuits. 

15 of 20

Omer Fedi & Addison Rae

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The TikTok star put on a loved-up display with her boyfriend, who is up for record, album and song of the year for his work as a writer and producer on Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." 

16 of 20

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The pop star, who is up for eight awards and is set to perform during the show, cozied up to his wife on the carpet as the two posed for photos together. 

17 of 20

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The newly engaged reality star and drummer shared their trademark tongue kiss during their Grammys debut ahead of the show.

18 of 20

Mod Sun & Avril Lavigne

Credit: getty

The "Complicated" singer snuck a kiss with boyfriend Mod Sun on the red carpet, telling PEOPLE earlier this year that the relationship was rather unexpected, as she'd been in the midst of making her seventh studio album, Love Sux. "I was like, 'I need a break from men,'" the "Bite Me" singer says, adding with a laugh: "Then two days later that all went out the window!"

 

19 of 20

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The newlyweds made Grammy night a date night, with Hilton calling herself "The Queen of the Metaverse" on Instagram.

20 of 20

Kali Uchis & Don Toliver

Credit: getty

The rapper gave his lady center stage as they walked the Grammys red carpet together.

