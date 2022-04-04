Cardi B was nominated for best rap performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening

Cardi B Deletes Twitter and Instagram After Clashing with Fans for Not Attending 2022 Grammys

Cardi B is stepping away from social media.

The 29-year-old rapper deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday evening after she clashed with fans for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

"I'm deleting my Twitter but oh God I hate this f---in' dumb--- fan base," Cardi wrote, according to Billboard who captured her messages before her account was deleted.

"You got the slow dumb---es dragging my kids all cause y'all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn't? The f---?" she continued in another. "When the f--- I hinted I was going? Just f---in stupid. I can't. I need to protect myself."

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cardi B Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

In another tweet, Billboard reported that Cardi once again asked fans when she ever gave them the idea that she would be attending the awards ceremony, where she was nominated for best rap performance. (She lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" ahead of the Grammys broadcast.)

"When did I hype y'all up ?" Cardi said, per the outlet. "Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I'm not going to an award [show] if I don't got a new song to perform or [if] my album ain't out."

'Next year," she added.

Cardi B then explained to fans in another tweet that she wasn't even in Las Vegas, where the Grammys were taking place. "I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I'm in my house and I'm in NY," she wrote.

"Y'all so f---in' dumb I really don't like y'all," Cardi B added in a follow-up message, per Billboard, after fans began to mention her two children, whom she shares with husband Offset.

Later on Sunday evening, Cardi B appeared in an Instagram Live video, where she addressed the Twitter situation and not attending the Grammys.

"Why would I go to the awards for?" she asked in an eight-minute clip, according to E! News. "Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?"

Cardi B spoke out about fans who brought her children into the conversation. "That s--- really piss the f--- out of me," she said. "If you bring up my son, I hate you. I wish the worst on you."

The mother of two also said she was busy working, which was another reason why she didn't the ceremony. "I don't like it when motherf-----s attack me to do some s--- and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it," she said, per E! News. "One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf---ing much. And that's why I'm f---ing mad."