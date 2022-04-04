BTS Talks 'Never-Before-Seen' Grammys 2022 Performance: 'Gonna Be Epic'

During the awards show, the group began their performance of hit song "Butter" in all-black suits and with a spy-inspired theme

BTS hyped up their big night.

Speaking to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet at Sunday's Grammy Awards, the global K-pop stars teased their "epic" performance later that night in Las Vegas.

When asked what they were most anticipating at the show, band member RM said "the award is important" but that there was something else they were looking forward to even more.

"We prepared a never-before-seen performance — it's gonna be epic, so please stay tuned," RM, 27, said.

"Everything new," he teased, before he and the rest of the band shared what they'll enjoy about being back in Vegas ("nice weather," "nice shopping") for a brief residency this month.

Meanwhile, they weren't kidding about their Grammys performance: During the ceremony, the group began their performance of the hit "Butter" in all-black suits and with a spy-inspired theme, with member V whispering in Olivia Rodrigo's ear, and they went on to wow the crowd with their signature dance moves and swag.

"Butter" is nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Grammy Awards Arrivals BTS | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

BTS' arrival at the awards show on Sunday comes after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, making him the seventh and final member of the group to do so since December.

The singer, 24, was headed to the U.S. ahead of BTS' Grammys performance but tested negative for COVID via PCR test while still in Korea on Sunday, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test [on Sunday]," the statement said. "While…under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday."

In response, the singer, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was self-quarantining and was not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat when he tested positive, Big Hit said.

On Saturday, however, Big Hit released a statement saying that Jungkook had made a "full recovery" and "his quarantine has concluded" — which is why he was in attendance at the Grammys.

"Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today," the statement read. "He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he as made a recovery from it."