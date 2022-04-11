BTS' RM Doesn't Care About the Group's 2022 Grammys Loss for 'Butter': 'Let the Haters Hate'

During BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium, RM gave a speech about losing best pop duo/group performance for "Butter" at the 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS group leader RM is taking their 2022 Grammys loss in stride.

During the group's Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 9, the 27-year-old performer born Kim Namjoon spoke about losing the best pop duo/group performance award for their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping smash, "Butter," at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony on April 3.

"Guys, I know there's a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself. But, you know, why give a s— about it?" said RM during the concert. "Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn't do that 'cause I'm a grown-up."

At last Sunday's award ceremony, Doja Cat and SZA ultimately took home the trophy for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More." However, BTS arguably stole the show with a James Bond-esque performance of "Butter" complete with intense, laser-dodging choreography and member Jungkook riding a rope from the ceiling to the stage.

RM continued his speech about the Grammys at Allegiant Stadium by acknowledging the group's ever-supportive fanbase. "Anyway, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs, okay?" he ensured concertgoers. "The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies, they're really important, but that wasn't the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things, right?"

"These two hours, communion, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication, this is everything," said RM. "This is why we're doing this, right? I hope you know it. I love you! Let the haters hate, and let the lovers love. Peace!"

Speaking to Korean reporters ahead of the Las Vegas concert on Saturday, according to Yonhap News Agency, other members of BTS expressed disappointment toward their Grammys loss. "It was very regrettable," said J-Hope, 28.

"I was so eager to win a Grammy that I was really disappointed," Jimin, 26, told the publication. "As a Korean, I was curious about how far our music could reach, and I thought it would be a reward to our fans if we received an award."

Jin offered up some hope for the group's chances at the Grammys going forward. "This year won't be our last chance, but we can try anytime we want in the future," the 29-year-old performer said. "So, we'll do our best."

