Before their performance at the awards show, BTS told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet that it was going to be "epic"

The Name's BTS! They Bring the James Bond Vibes with 2022 Grammys Performance

BTS was nothing but smooth at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

During the show in Las Vegas on Sunday, the K-pop superstars channeled James Bond while performing their best pop duo/group performance-nominated hit "Butter."

Before kicking off the track, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook fully played into the secret agent theme, dodging lasers and exchanging top-secret cards among each other. Jungkook even descended onto the stage on a rope hanging from the ceiling.

Fellow nominee Olivia Rodrigo also was in on the act — and V could be seen whispering into her ear in the audience.

"Butter" earned BTS their second Grammy career nomination (their hit "Dynamite" was nominated in the category in 2021).

Before the show, BTS told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet that their performance was going to be "epic."

When asked what they were most anticipating at the show, band member RM said "the award is important" but they were looking forward to their performance even more.

"We prepared a never-before-seen performance — it's gonna be epic, so please stay tuned," RM, 27, said.

"Everything new," he teased, before he and the rest of the band shared what they'll enjoy about being back in Vegas ("nice weather," "nice shopping") for a brief residency this month.

BTS' presence at the awards show comes after Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, making him the seventh and final member of the group to do so since December.

The singer, 24, was headed to the U.S. ahead of BTS' Grammys performance but tested negative for COVID via PCR test while still in Korea on Sunday, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test [on Sunday]," the statement said. "While…under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday."

In response, the singer, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was self-quarantining and was not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat when he tested positive, Big Hit said.

Grammy Awards Arrivals BTS | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Saturday, however, Big Hit released a statement saying that Jungkook had made a "full recovery" and "his quarantine has concluded" — which is why he was in attendance at the Grammys.

"Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today," the statement read. "He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he as made a recovery from it."