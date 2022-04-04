The Best Quotes of the 2022 Grammy Awards
Hear what the stars had to say on music's biggest night
"This is my biggest dream come true."
— Olivia Rodrigo, winning the award for best new artist
"To all the nominees, I know you're a little bit sad right now but please remember ... at the end of the day, you have something that not everybody has. Money."
— host Trevor Noah to the night's non-winners
"I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me ... Just playing."
— Questlove, who won an Oscar immediately after "The Slap" at last week's Academy Awards, before presenting song of the year
"Now we both look like winners."
— Megan Thee Stallion, after hitting the stage with Dua Lipa in matching Versace
"But what [my album] ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other and not be exploited at the same time. And that's what I'm most grateful for. Shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful and I love you all."
— Jazmine Sullivan, in her speech for best R&B album for Heaux Tales
"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life."
— Doja Cat, racing to the stage to join SZA to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More"
"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep!"
— Anderson .Paak after he and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic won record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" hours after winning song of the year for the same hit
"I love you Tony, we miss you."
— Lady Gaga, after performing a tribute to her Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett, who introduced her segment by video from home
"Be you, that's it."
— Jon Batiste, winning album of the year for We Are
"We don't talk about Bruno."
— Trevor Noah, interviewing Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic while ignoring bandmate Bruno Mars