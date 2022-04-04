The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
From performances that got everyone out of their seats to the night's big winners — the must-see moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Jon Batiste's Big Night
Jon Batiste was nominated for 11 Grammys, making him the most-nominated artist of the evening. He took home five awards: album of the year, best American roots performance, best American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media and best music video
He showed off just why he was nominated for so many Grammys with a fun and lively performance of "Freedom" that got everybody out of their seats and dancing!
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Paid Homage to a Pop Culture Moment
While presenting the Grammy for best new artist, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair stepped onto the Grammys stage in matching outfits by Donatella Versace.
"You stole my look!" Megan said, before Dua explained, "Well I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."
Continuing the bit, Donatella Versace rushed to the stage and took off the top skirt for both women, which is exactly what Carey and Houston did!
Olivia Rodrigo's First Grammys
After performing her hit song, "Driver's License," Olivia Rodrigo took home the Grammy for best new artist. "Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true," Rodrigo began her acceptance speech.
The 19-year-old also won the prize for best pop solo performance for "Driver's License," and best pop album for Sour.
BTS Hit the Stage Like 'Criminals Undercover'
Playing up the lyrics of their hit song "Butter," the K-pop group gave an epic spy-themed performance that saw them clad in black suits and featured member Jungkook descending from the ceiling and V whispering to Olivia Rodrigo in the audience before launching into their signature choreography.
Billy Eilish and FINNEAS Made It Rain
The siblings performed "Happier Than Ever," and as they rocked out together, rain fell on the Grammys stage, making for a truly epic moment. Eilish was nominated for seven Grammys this year, and "Happier Than Ever" was up for record and song of the year, as well as best pop solo performance and best music video.
Lil Nas X Addressed His Haters
While performing a medley of hits off of his latest album, Montero, Lil Nas X made sure to make mention of his haters. After performing "Dead Right Now," the star left the stage for a moment while a video montage played for viewers, highlighting the controversy surrounding the music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." To show that he doesn't care what people say, he reemerged to perform the song before transitioning to another hit, "Industry Baby," alongside Jack Harlow.
The Grammys Show Support for the People of Ukraine
Amid the performances and celebration came a somber moment, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared virtually to speak about the devastating impact of the war in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. He encouraged those present to "Fill the silence with your music," adding, "Fill it today to tell our story."After Zelenskyy's moving speech, John Legend took the stage to perform "Free" alongside Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton. The segment was part of The Grammys' recently announced partnership with Global Citizen's "Stand Up For Ukraine" fundraising campaign.
Tony Bennett Made a Virtual Appearance
The music legend — whose family announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis last year — appeared via video to introduce friend Lady Gaga ahead of her performance of "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You." The pair won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album ahead of the performance for their album, Love for Sale.
Lady Gaga Paid Tribute to a Legend
Lady Gaga then got jazzy, performing the two songs as videos of her friendship with Bennett began to play in the background.
At the end of her performance, the singer simply said, "I love you Tony, we miss you."
A Touching In Memoriam
The awards show paid tribute to those we lost this year with a moving in memoriam segment, featuring Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. singing a collection of songs by the late legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.
Platt opened the tribute with "Not a Day Goes By," followed by Erivo and Odom Jr.'s moving duet of the Merrily We Roll Along song and "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music.
The trio was then joined by Zegler, who sang "Somewhere" from West Side Story as the others joined in.
It wasn't the first of the moving tributes from the evening: Ahead of the performance, the Grammy Awards paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week. Hawkins was remembered in a moving moment that featured video clips and photos of the star set to "My Hero" by Foo Fighters.
SZA and Doja Cat Won Best Pop Duo (and Doja Had to Run from the Bathroom!)
Doja Cat nearly missed her big moment at the 2022 Grammys! When she and SZA won best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," the rapper was in the bathroom! She rushed to the stage just in time and got to have her moment — even getting emotional as she accepted her award.
Lady Gaga Gave SZA a Hand
As SZA made her way to the stage on crutches, Lady Gaga made sure to help her with her train.
H.E.R., Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz Brought the House Down
It's safe to say that H.E.R.'s 2022 Grammy performance really rocked.
The artist hit the stage with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for her song, "Damage," which she followed up with an epic moment on the drums and a performance of "We Made It." The singer was then joined by drummer Travis Barker, as she and Lenny Kravitz rocked out on their guitars, duetting on his hit, "Are You Gonna Go My Way."