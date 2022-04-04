The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards

While presenting the Grammy for best new artist, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion recreated an iconic moment between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair stepped onto the Grammys stage in matching outfits by Donatella Versace.

"You stole my look!" Megan said, before Dua explained, "Well I was told I had the exclusive. I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

Continuing the bit, Donatella Versace rushed to the stage and took off the top skirt for both women, which is exactly what Carey and Houston did!