Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Grammys: See Celebrities Inside the Show
The next best thing to actually being at the Grammys? Scrolling through these photos and pretending you're there!
Star-Studded Night
How much star power can one photo hold?! Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Lil Nas X and Cynthia Erivo posed for a shot that frankly, all of them should have framed.
Time to Celebrate
Jon Batiste got an exuberant welcome from Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell after his vibrant and energetic performance of his song "Freedom," which won best music video during the pre-show.
Kisses for the Camera
Backstage, Avril Lavigne shared a saucy smooch with boyfriend Mod Sun before presenting best pop duo/group performance to Doja Cat and SZA.
Silky Smooth
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak twinned in sunglasses and retro-inspired 'fits, which they showed off as they danced their way to the stage to take home the song of the year and record of the year awards for their mega-hit "Leave the Door Open."
Ladies First
Best new artist winner Olivia Rodrigo was all smiles next to future Disney princess Rachel Zegler, who is set to play Snow White in the upcoming live adaptation.
Golden Girl
H.E.R. brought the sunshine in a yellow ensemble before tearing up the stage with Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker for a rendition of Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."
Matching Moment
Seeing double! While Donatella Versace matched Dua Lipa's platinum blonde hair and knee-high leather boots, it was Megan Thee Stallion who really twinned with the singer; the pair channeled Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's 1998 brown dress moment in identical Versace looks.
Icons Only
Is there anything more iconic than Doja Cat eating a pretzel next to Lil Nas X? Maybe her admitting she'd never taken "such a fast piss" in her life when her name was called for best pop duo/group performance while she was in the bathroom. Come to think of it, grabbing her own cleavage on the red carpet was a pretty solid start to the night, too.
Family Affair
Looks like Chrissy Teigen's already found this year's holiday card! (Maybe she can photoshop John in?) The cookbook author and mom-of-two got some adorable cuddles from son Miles and daughter Luna during the show.
BTS with BTS
Oh, the things we'd do to have photobombed this selfie. Megan Thee Stallion snapped what is surely a flawless shot of her surrounded by the members of BTS.
Anderson's Acceptance Speech
"Listen, listen, we are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point. But in the industry we call that a clean sweep," Anderson .Paak said of taking home all four Grammys that Silk Sonic was nominated for (best R&B song, best R&B performance, song and record of the year). "To all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all! Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We gettin' drunk. We know a lot of y'all's fans might be upset, so we're gonna get outta here before the Internet get to talkin,' " he added.
Country Crew
T.J. and John of Brothers Osborne posed with fellow country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.
Great Grins
Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. was all smiles beside pal Billy Porter, who stole the spotlight in a pink ruffled ensemble.
Silly Selfies
Siblings Finneas and Billie goofed around while posing for selfies with Finneas' longtime love Claudia Sulewski.