"Listen, listen, we are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point. But in the industry we call that a clean sweep," Anderson .Paak said of taking home all four Grammys that Silk Sonic was nominated for (best R&B song, best R&B performance, song and record of the year). "To all the other nominees, y'all know we love y'all. We love y'all! Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We gettin' drunk. We know a lot of y'all's fans might be upset, so we're gonna get outta here before the Internet get to talkin,' " he added.