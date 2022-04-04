Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage
From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, the 2022 Grammys was full of memorable performances
Silk Sonic
The R&B duo, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with a performance of their hit "777" before winning the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open."
Olivia Rodrigo
The 19-year-old singer blew audiences away with an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated ballad, "driver's license."
J Balvin ft. Maria Becerra
Colombian superstar J. Balvin did double duty, performing both "Qué Más Pues?" (with Maria Becerra) and his banger, "In Da Getto."
BTS
K-Pop superstars BTS are known for their complicated choreography and high-energy performances, and showed the Grammys audience just that as they sang their hit, "Butter."
Lil Nas X
The Georgia rapper performed a medley at the 2022 Grammys, starting with "Dead Right Now" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X was also joined by friend and Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow for a performance of their tune, "Industry Baby."
Billie Eilish
Last year's big Grammy winner was back again this year, singing her tune "Happier Than Ever" with brother Finneas on guitar.
Brandi Carlile
The singer-songwriter was "Right On Time" at the 2022 Grammys, with her rocking performance of the song of the same name.
Nas
With more than three decades in rap music, Nas knows how to deliver a captivating performance and the 2022 Grammys was no exception. The New York native did a number of his tunes including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic" and "Rare."
Chris Stapleton
The country star brought the Grammys audience to their feet with his chilling rendition of his song "Cold."
John Legend and Mika Newton
Ukrainian singer Mika Newton joined John Legend for "Free," a touching anthem dedicated Sunday to the people of Ukraine
Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett, via video, introduced Lady Gaga, who sang two songs — "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You" — from their Grammy-nominated album, Love for Sale.
Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.
Tony winners Platt, Erivo and Odom Jr. were joined by West Side Story star Zegler for an emotional and stunning medley of three of Stephen Sondheim's biggest hits — "Not a Day Goes By," "Send in the Clowns" and "Somewhere" — for this year's In Memoriam tribute. (Sondheim, a prolific musical theater composer, died in November 2021 at the age of 91.)
Jon Batiste
The audience at the 2022 Grammys were on their feet during Batiste's rousing rendition of "FREEDOM."
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Givēon
Bieber returned to the Grammys stage for a killer performance of his song, "Peaches" — beginning it with a stripped-down piano version before turning the beat back up with Daniel Caesar and Givēon.
H.E.R. ft. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz
Collaboration was the name of the game for H.E.R., who was joined by a handful of musical icons for her Grammys performance. First up, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were by her side as she sang, "Damage." She kept it solo for "We Made It," but was joined by drummer Travis Barker as she and Lenny Kravitz duetted on his hit "Are You Gonna Go My Way."
Carrie Underwood
The wind was blowing as country superstar Carrie Underwood blew away the audience with her ballad, "Ghost Story."
Brothers Osborne
The country duo closed out the 2022 Grammys with a bang, lighting up the stage during their performance of "Dead Man's Curve."
Aymée Nuviola
Throughout the night, the Grammys highlighted other music stars nominated in the 80+ categories, with performances from the roof of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Aymée Nuviola was first up, the best tropical Latin album nominee leaving audiences dancing with her energetic performance of "La Gota Fría."
Maverick City Music
Also up on the roof: Maverick City Music, who became the first first Christian group in 20 years to perform at the Grammys. They sang their spiritual song, "Jireh."