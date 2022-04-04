Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage

From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X, the 2022 Grammys was full of memorable performances

By Dave Quinn April 03, 2022 10:00 PM

Silk Sonic

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The R&B duo, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with a performance of their hit "777" before winning the song of the year trophy for "Leave the Door Open."

Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The 19-year-old singer blew audiences away with an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated ballad, "driver's license."

J Balvin ft. Maria Becerra

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Colombian superstar J. Balvin did double duty, performing both "Qué Más Pues?" (with Maria Becerra) and his banger, "In Da Getto." 

BTS

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

K-Pop superstars BTS are known for their complicated choreography and high-energy performances, and showed the Grammys audience just that as they sang their hit, "Butter." 

Lil Nas X

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The Georgia rapper performed a medley at the 2022 Grammys, starting with "Dead Right Now" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lil Nas X was also joined by friend and Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow for a performance of their tune, "Industry Baby." 

Billie Eilish

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Last year's big Grammy winner was back again this year, singing her tune "Happier Than Ever" with brother Finneas on guitar. 

Brandi Carlile

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The singer-songwriter was "Right On Time" at the 2022 Grammys, with her rocking performance of the song of the same name.

Nas

With more than three decades in rap music, Nas knows how to deliver a captivating performance and the 2022 Grammys was no exception. The New York native did a number of his tunes including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic" and "Rare." 

Chris Stapleton

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The country star brought the Grammys audience to their feet with his chilling rendition of his song "Cold."

John Legend and Mika Newton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ukrainian singer Mika Newton joined John Legend for "Free," a touching anthem dedicated Sunday to the people of Ukraine

Lady Gaga

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tony Bennett, via video, introduced Lady Gaga, who sang two songs — "Love for Sale" and "Do I Love You" — from their Grammy-nominated album, Love for Sale

Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tony winners Platt, Erivo and Odom Jr. were joined by West Side Story star Zegler for an emotional and stunning medley of three of Stephen Sondheim's biggest hits — "Not a Day Goes By," "Send in the Clowns" and "Somewhere" — for this year's In Memoriam tribute. (Sondheim, a prolific musical theater composer, died in November 2021 at the age of 91.) 

Jon Batiste

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

The audience at the 2022 Grammys were on their feet during Batiste's rousing rendition of "FREEDOM."

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Givēon

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Bieber returned to the Grammys stage for a killer performance of his song, "Peaches" — beginning it with a stripped-down piano version before turning the beat back up with Daniel Caesar and Givēon.

H.E.R. ft. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Collaboration was the name of the game for H.E.R., who was joined by a handful of musical icons for her Grammys performance. First up, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis were by her side as she sang, "Damage." She kept it solo for "We Made It," but was joined by drummer Travis Barker as she and Lenny Kravitz duetted on his hit "Are You Gonna Go My Way." 

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The wind was blowing as country superstar Carrie Underwood blew away the audience with her ballad, "Ghost Story." 

Brothers Osborne

Credit: Getty

The country duo closed out the 2022 Grammys with a bang, lighting up the stage during their performance of "Dead Man's Curve."

Aymée Nuviola

Credit: David Becker/Getty

Throughout the night, the Grammys highlighted other music stars nominated in the 80+ categories, with performances from the roof of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Aymée Nuviola was first up, the best tropical Latin album nominee leaving audiences dancing with her energetic performance of "La Gota Fría."

Maverick City Music

Credit: David Becker/Getty

Also up on the roof: Maverick City Music, who became the first first Christian group in 20 years to perform at the Grammys. They sang their spiritual song, "Jireh."

