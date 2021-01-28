"Forget awards shows," the "Blinding Lights" singer said, describing his snub as "an attack"

The Weeknd Says His 3 Grammy Wins 'Mean Nothing to Me' After 2021 Snub: It 'Hit Me Out of Nowhere'

For The Weeknd, his three Grammy Awards are nothing more than just trophies.

For this month's Billboard cover story alongside his XO Records collaborators, the Ethiopian-Canadian singer, 30, opened up about being left without a single nomination follow the release of his album After Hours in March.

"An attack," he said describing the snub.

Following the nominations list announcement, he tweeted his discontent asking the Recording Academy for transparency, explaining that the Grammys "remain corrupt." (At the time, Recording Academy Chair Harvey Mason Jr. addressed The Weeknd's tweet. "We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated," Mason said. "I was surprised and can empathize with what he's feeling.")

'"I use a sucker punch as an analogy," Tesfaye said about the tweet. "Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt ... I felt things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, 'What happened?'"

"We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated," he added. "The world told me. Like, 'This is it; this is your year.' We were all very confused."

Now, looking back, his three Grammys — in 2017 for Starboy and in 2015 for "Earned It" and Beauty Behind the Madness — "mean nothing to me."

"Look, I personally don't care anymore," he said. "I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again."

"I suck at giving speeches anyways," he added. "Forget awards shows."