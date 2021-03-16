Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Makes a Sweet Correction to Singer's Grammy Speech: 'Blood, Sweat and Tears'

"You are truly a gracious Class act!!!" Tina Knowles wrote about her daughter after making a correction to her speech

Beyoncé made a slight gaffe during her acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammy Awards — but her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson has got the clarification covered.

On Sunday, Queen Bey took home four Grammys, and in the process, broke the record for most Grammy Awards ever received by a female artist with 28.

In her acceptance speech, the superstar, 39, said that she's "been working her whole life, since 9 years old." But Knowles-Lawson, 67, clarified in an Instagram post Tuesday that her daughter's journey to stardom began even earlier than that.

"She said 'since she was nine years old' Well I remember 7 years old!" Knowles clarified, before she went on to reflect on Beyoncé's hard work that led her to making Grammy history.

"So much Blood, sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside," the fashion designer wrote. "Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices. I have to say you don't have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication .. And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time."

Knowles-Lawson, who is also mom to Solange Knowles, went on to commend her eldest daughter in the post, writing, "your fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmakin have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well."

"Every award show I look at, I see your inspiration in so many other's performances in some way," she added. "You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent , and creatives, In front of and behind the camera's teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years ,and so much sacrifice to build."

"You are truly a gracious Class act!!!" said Knowles-Lawson. "I am so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay ❤️❤️."

Knowles-Lawson has had an unbreakable bond with Beyoncé over the years, as well as with her grandchildren Blue Ivy, 9, and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, whom Beyonce shares with husband Jay-Z.

Last year, Knowles-Lawson opened up to PEOPLE about the difficulty of time apart from her family due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren't in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal," Knowles-Lawson said at the time.

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, Beyoncé made history when she took home four trophys, thus surpassing Alison Krauss as the most-awarded female artist in the show's history, with 28 total Grammys.

Heading into the night, Beyonce was the most nominated artist with a total of nine potential wins.