With her win, Haddish made history as the first Black woman to win in the best comedy album category since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986

Tiffany Haddish Tears Up on Set as She Learns She Won a Grammy: 'Can I Tell You Why I'm Crying?'

Mazel tov, Tiffany Haddish!

On Monday morning, Haddish, 40, shared her candid reaction on the set of her CBS show Kids Say the Darndest Things as she made history in winning the Grammy for best comedy album for Black Mitzvah.

"I'm just happy to be nominated, personally," she starts telling two little Black girls on set, before a producer informs her that she just won a Grammy.

"I just what? I just won a Grammy?" she says in disbelief. "Are you serious?"

The producer iterates that he's "telling the truth" as Haddish shows her in-ear piece to the girls on set, sharing that that's where she's getting her info.

"Tell them all you just won a Grammy. Congratulations! You just won best comedy album," says the producer. "No lying; this is for real!"

Haddish then gets emotional.

"Y'all serious?" she says. "I really won? You know a Black woman hasn't won in that category since 1986? A Black woman hasn't won in that category since Whoopi Goldberg."

"Yes, I learned that in Black History Month," responds one of the girls.

"Can I tell you why I'm crying?" Haddish then asks, before saying, "It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross and it's a lot of times you feel like, 'What? Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm gonna put my best foot forward and I'm gonna give the world the best that I've got.'"

"Anything is possible," she ends, before the little girls clap proudly.

Haddish was nominated for Black Mitzvah against the likes of Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld. And she's right — she is the first Black woman to win in that category since Goldberg in 1986. She's also the first woman to win overall since Kathy Griffin in 2014.