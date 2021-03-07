Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Harry Styles, BTS, Billie Eilish and More to Perform

The star-studded slate of performers for this year's Grammy Awards has been announced!

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich are set to take the stage (virtual and otherwise) for the 63rd annual awards show. The trio has six nominations each and tied for the second most nods, behind Beyoncé who earned a total of nine.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, who each garnered four nods this year, will also be performing.

Joining them on the list of performers are Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Doja Cat.

Like many socially-distanced awards shows that have already taken place, this year's Grammy nominees will be coming together while staying safely apart to celebrate music's biggest night amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the 2021 show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, will be honored as bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees will serve as presenters for various awards categories.

Among the venues that will be featured are the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville.