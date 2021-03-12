Grammys 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and More Stars Nominated for Their First Grammy This Year
Check out which of your favorite recording artists are nominated for the first time this year
Harry Styles
It may come as a shock to some of you considering his massive fame, but Styles is nominated for the first time this year!
He's nominated for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar," best pop vocal album for Fine Line and best music video for "Adore You." He's also slated to open the show.
BTS
The extremely popular K-POP group scored their first major Grammy nomination (they were nominated in 2019 for best recording package) in the best pop duo/group performance category for "Dynamite."
In 2019, they made Grammys history as the first Korean group to present at the awards show, and made their mark again in 2020 when they became the first Korean act to perform on the Grammy stage.
Noah Cyrus
Grammy nominations run in the family! Noah Cyrus joins her Grammy-winning dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Grammy-nominated sister, Miley Cyrus, after being nominated for her first Grammy this year. She's up for best new artist.
Ingrid Andress
The country singer is nominated for the first time this year, competing for best new artist as well as best country song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and best country album for Lady Like.
Jack Harlow
Harlow is nominated for best rap performance for his song "WHATS POPPIN," which you've probably heard all over your TikTok For You page.
Lauren Patten
The Broadway star is nominated for best musical theater album for Jagged Little Pill, the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical.
Renée Zellweger
Zellweger is nominated for the first time for the same role that won her the Academy Award in 2020. The actress, who channeled the late Judy Garland in Judy, is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.
The actress told The L.A. Times that she "laughed" when she heard of her nomination. "I thought we’d all moved on," she said (the Grammys' eligibility period is on a different timeline than that of the Oscars). "I didn’t realize that it was in contention for consideration this year. It was a big surprise, and, of course, it was thrilling. It was an odyssey, and I loved every minute of it."
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper, who experienced a meteoric rise to fame over the last year, is nominated for four Grammys! She's up for best new artist, as well as being nominated three times for her song "Savage."
Baauer
The DJ/producer (known for his hit 2012 song "Harlem Shake") is up for his first Grammy this year for best dance/electronic album, PLANET'S MAD.
"To me, it's such a beautiful validation. It's like, 'Check this out — I made this album and boom, now I'm nominated for a Grammy,'" Baauer said of his nomination.
Lido Pimienta
The Colombian Canadian musician is nominated for the first time in the best latin rock or alternative album category for her album, Miss Colombia.
Arca
The avant-garde electronic music artist Alejandra Ghersi, who goes by Arca, is nominated for best dance/electronic album, KiCk i.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat, another artist whose fame only grew throughout 2020, is nominated for three Grammys: best new artist, record of the year for "Say So" and best pop solo performance for "Say So."
Chika
The Alabama rapper, who used social media (and a viral video) to rise to fame, is nominated for best new artist this year. She has performed everywhere from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.
D Smoke
D Smoke won the 2019 Netflix competition series Rhythm + Flow, and since then has become an artist to watch. He's nominated this year for best new artist and best rap album for his debut LP, Black Habits.
Kaytranada
The DJ and record producer is nominated for best new artist this year, as well as for best dance recording for "10%" and best dance/electronic album for Bubba.
Jayda G
The DJ (who once was an environmental scientist!) is nominated for the first time this year for best dance recording for her song, "Both of Us."
Mykal Kilgore
Kilgore, who made the leap from the Broadway stage to R&B, is nominated for his debut single, "Let Me Go," in the best traditional R&B performance category.
Pop Smoke
The late rapper, who died on Feb. 19, 2020, is posthumously nominated for best performance for his song "Dior."
Jay Electronica
The American rapper and producer is nominated for the first time this year for best rap album for A Written Testimony.
Freddie Gibbs
After having his 2019 album Bandana left out of nominations, Freddie Gibbs' album Alfredo has been nominated for best rap album this year.
Mickey Guyton
Guyton makes history with her first nomination (for best country solo performance for "Black Like Me") becoming the Grammys' first Black solo female country nominee.
Old Dominion
Though the group has won plenty of awards in the country music word, this year marks their first Grammy nomination, for best country duo/group performance for "Some People Do."