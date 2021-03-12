Grammys 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and More Stars Nominated for Their First Grammy This Year

Check out which of your favorite recording artists are nominated for the first time this year 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated March 14, 2021 06:20 PM

1 of 22

Harry Styles

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

It may come as a shock to some of you considering his massive fame, but Styles is nominated for the first time this year! 

He's nominated for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar," best pop vocal album for Fine Line and best music video for "Adore You." He's also slated to open the show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

BTS

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The extremely popular K-POP group scored their first major Grammy nomination (they were nominated in 2019 for best recording package) in the best pop duo/group performance category for "Dynamite."

In 2019, they made Grammys history as the first Korean group to present at the awards show, and made their mark again in 2020 when they became the first Korean act to perform on the Grammy stage. 

3 of 22

Noah Cyrus

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Grammy nominations run in the family! Noah Cyrus joins her Grammy-winning dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Grammy-nominated sister, Miley Cyrus, after being nominated for her first Grammy this year. She's up for best new artist. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Ingrid Andress

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

The country singer is nominated for the first time this year, competing for best new artist as well as best country song for "More Hearts Than Mine" and best country album for Lady Like

Advertisement

5 of 22

Jack Harlow

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Harlow is nominated for best rap performance for his song "WHATS POPPIN," which you've probably heard all over your TikTok For You page. 

6 of 22

Lauren Patten

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

The Broadway star is nominated for best musical theater album for Jagged Little Pill, the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Renée Zellweger

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Zellweger is nominated for the first time for the same role that won her the Academy Award in 2020. The actress, who channeled the late Judy Garland in Judy, is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album. 

The actress told The L.A. Times that she "laughed" when she heard of her nomination. "I thought we’d all moved on," she said (the Grammys' eligibility period is on a different timeline than that of the Oscars). "I didn’t realize that it was in contention for consideration this year. It was a big surprise, and, of course, it was thrilling. It was an odyssey, and I loved every minute of it."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The rapper, who experienced a meteoric rise to fame over the last year, is nominated for four Grammys! She's up for best new artist, as well as being nominated three times for her song "Savage." 

Advertisement

9 of 22

Baauer

Credit: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

The DJ/producer (known for his hit 2012 song "Harlem Shake") is up for his first Grammy this year for best dance/electronic album, PLANET'S MAD.

"To me, it's such a beautiful validation. It's like, 'Check this out — I made this album and boom, now I'm nominated for a Grammy,'" Baauer said of his nomination

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Lido Pimienta

Credit: Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty

The Colombian Canadian musician is nominated for the first time in the best latin rock or alternative album category for her album, Miss Colombia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Arca

Credit: Scott Dudelson/WireImage

The avant-garde electronic music artist Alejandra Ghersi, who goes by Arca, is nominated for best dance/electronic album, KiCk i

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Doja Cat

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Doja Cat, another artist whose fame only grew throughout 2020, is nominated for three Grammys: best new artist, record of the year for "Say So" and best pop solo performance for "Say So." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Chika

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

The Alabama rapper, who used social media (and a viral video) to rise to fame, is nominated for best new artist this year. She has performed everywhere from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

D Smoke

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

D Smoke won the 2019 Netflix competition series Rhythm + Flowand since then has become an artist to watch. He's nominated this year for best new artist and best rap album for his debut LP, Black Habits

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Kaytranada

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

The DJ and record producer is nominated for best new artist this year, as well as for best dance recording for "10%" and best dance/electronic album for Bubba. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Jayda G

Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The DJ (who once was an environmental scientist!) is nominated for the first time this year for best dance recording for her song, "Both of Us." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Mykal Kilgore

Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

Kilgore, who made the leap from the Broadway stage to R&B, is nominated for his debut single, "Let Me Go," in the best traditional R&B performance category. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Pop Smoke

Credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty

The late rapper, who died on Feb. 19, 2020, is posthumously nominated for best performance for his song "Dior." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Jay Electronica

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The American rapper and producer is nominated for the first time this year for best rap album for A Written Testimony

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Freddie Gibbs

After having his 2019 album Bandana left out of nominations, Freddie Gibbs' album Alfredo has been nominated for best rap album this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Guyton makes history with her first nomination (for best country solo performance for "Black Like Me") becoming the Grammys' first Black solo female country nominee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Old Dominion

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Though the group has won plenty of awards in the country music word, this year marks their first Grammy nomination, for best country duo/group performance for "Some People Do." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger