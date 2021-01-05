Grammys Postpone 2021 Awards Show Due to COVID Concerns

The show was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

Music's biggest night will have to wait.

The Grammy Awards will be postponed to this spring, due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE can confirm.

The awards show — set to be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah at the Staples Center in Los Angeles — was originally announced to take place on Jan. 31 with only presenters and performers set to hit the stage in person. Now, the show may be moved to mid-March, per Variety.

Image zoom Beyonce; Taylor Swift; Dua Lipa | Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Leading the nominations list for this year's show is Beyoncé with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa who have six each.

The postponement news comes as the state of California has seen nearly 2.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths due to the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rolling Stone was the first to report the news.