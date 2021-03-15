Post Malone Delivers Moody Performance of 'Hollywood's Bleeding' at 2021 Grammys

Post Malone is nominated for record and song of the year for his track "Circles"

Wow!

Post Malone just rocked the 2021 Grammy Awards stage with a moody rendition of his song "Hollywood's Bleeding."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joined by a choir, the 25-year-old rapper wore a leather duster and a silver crucifix for the gothic-inspired performance.

It's a big night for Malone, who's up for three of the big four categories: "Circles" is nominated for both song and record of the year — where he's up against tracks like Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" and Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" — while his 2019 LP Hollywood's Bleeding is nominated for album of the year.

Image zoom Post Malone | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

This isn't Malone's first time hitting the Grammys stage. At the 2019 Grammys, he performed his hits "Stay" and "Rockstar" and was joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers for "Dark Necessities."

His Grammys showing comes just months after he hit the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and won the top artist prize.

"I'm honestly blown away by the love that everybody's shown to me," he said at the time. "Honestly, I appreciate more than I could ever express. It's kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.