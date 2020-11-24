Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend and More React to Their 2021 Grammys Nominations

The 2021 Grammy Awards are set to take place Jan. 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles

The 2021 Grammy nominees couldn't be more excited to be included in this year's crop.

On Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards, set to take place Jan. 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Beyoncé led the list of nominees with a total of nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six nominations each. Brittany Howard trailed closely with five nominations.

Image zoom Justin Biber, Megan Thee Stallion and John Legend | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reacting to his nominations for best R&B album and best R&B performance for "Lightning & Thunder" with Jhené Aiko, John Legend wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "So grateful!"

He then went on to congratulate Aiko "on ALL of her nominations" and first-time nominee D Smoke "who went from winning the first season of our show @rhythmflow to multiple #grammys nominations!"

Aiko — who is nominated for three awards, including album of the year for Chilombo — reacted on Twitter writing, "woah! thank you @RecordingAcad #CHILOMBO."

She also gave a special shoutout to longtime on-and-off love Big Sean, who is nominated in the best rap performance category for "Deep Reverence" with the late Nipsey Hussle.

"congratulations baby @BigSean," she tweeted.

In turn, Big Sean wrote to Aiko on Twitter, "Congrats to you baby! Well deserved."

When a fan on Twitter asked if his album Deep Reverence was eligible to be nominated, he explained, "Nah I dropped it 5 days after the cut off! And dropped Deep Reverence a week before the cut off so that's the only one song that was eligible for me!"

After learning about her four nominations, Megan Thee Stallion told fans to head to her Twitter page to "celebrate" with her. There, she told them to "Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$."

First-time nominee Noah Cyrus, who is up for best new artist, posted an emotional video to her Instagram page reacting to the news.

"IM NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY!?!! AM I STILL DREAMING??" she wrote in the caption. "all i can say is i'm laying in bed in a puddle of tears. this is all i've ever hoped and dreamed for. this year at the beginning of the year my mom wrote at the top at her intensions book that i would be nominated for a grammy. thank you mommy for always being by my side through every moment. thank you so much to the recording academy for hearing me and my artistry. thank you to every one on my team. thank you mammie.. i know you’re in heaven making these miracles happen. i just wish you were here to see it in person!"

"my brain is going a million miles a minutes right now," she added. "i'm not sure how this is even real but thank you thank you thank you. i'm beyond filled with gratitude and love 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I FEEL AS IF SOMEONE IS PLAYING A TRICK ON ME. BEST NEW ARTIST AT THE GRAMMYS. I NEVER NEW THAT THIS DAY WOULD BE TODAY OR EVER."

Dua Lipa, who is nominated for six awards, similarly had an emotional response to the news.

"This doesn't feel real!!!!! 6 GRAMMY NOMS!!! WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! THANK YOU @RECORDINGACAD!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote alongside a video of her crying on the phone, "I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!! FUTURE NOSTALGIA 4 EVER."

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, had a different reaction to his four nominations, most of which were in the pop categories for his album Changes.

"To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," he began his note on Instagram. "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me."

Bieber went on to explain that he "grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound" and "for this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!"

"To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around," he concluded. "My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."

Bieber's "10,000" hours collaborators Dan + Shay reacted to the song being nominated in the best country duo/group performance by writing on Twitter, "there are so many incredible country songs created every year, and for the @RecordingAcad to include ours for the 3rd year in a row is a tremendous honor. we're grateful to share this moment with our friend @justinbieber, and all the wonderful fans who got us here."

Lady A, who is also nominated in the best country duo/group performance for "Oceans," wrote on Twitter that they were "blown away" by the news.

"When we went in to cut this song, we knew it was incredibly powerful and it only felt right that Hillary took the lead which took the song to a whole new level," the group tweeted.

"There were times during the recording of the music video we could barely make it through. To Tofer, Abe and Sarah - thank you for trusting us with this song you so beautifully wrote. Thank you to every single person that has listened to this song and made it part of their story," they wrote in a follow-up tweet and added in another, "Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcad for this honor and shout out to all the other great nominees up for the award!"

More country artists including Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark and Miranda Lambert tweeted and Instagrammed about the honor of being nominated.

John Prine's widow, Fiona, reacted to the late country star's posthumous nominations in the best American roots performance and best American roots songs category with a statement shared to his Instagram.

"We are delighted and very grateful to the @recordingacademy for the two GRAMMY nominations recognizing John’s last recorded song, 'I Remember Everything,'" she wrote. "Congratulations to Jody (Whelan), Eileen (Tilson) and the rest of our incredible team at Oh Boy Records. And huge thank you to Pat McLaughlin, Dave Cobb, Gena Johnson and Pete Lyman. - @fprine."

Ken Jennings reacted to his nomination in the best spoken word album by saying it "should 100%" be Alex Trebek's nomination. The longtime Jeopardy host died earlier this month.

"Wait, what??" Jennings tweeted. "This should 100% be Alex's Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this."

He then added in a follow-up tweet: "I want to win this for Alex, but taking down Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) is gonna be sweet."

More artists, including Chloe x Halle, Ricky Martin, Quavo and Diplo, continued to post about the honor throughout the day.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominations here.