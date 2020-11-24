From Chromatica being snubbed to Harry Styles' first-ever nominations, fans were left shocked and surprised to see the nominations list

All the 2021 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises from The Weeknd Shocker to BTS' Nod

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for next year's Grammy Awards. Beyoncé topped the list with nine nods, while Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch trailed closely behind with six nominations each.

With the new nods for Queen Bey, she extends her record for the most-nominated female artist in history with 79. Also, Blue Ivy got her first nomination for "Brown Skin Girl."



Here are some of the snubs and surprises on this year's Grammys nomination list:

Suprise: Noah Cyrus earns best new artist nomination

Noah Cyrus is up for a Grammy!

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus is nominated for best new artist, an award that the former Hannah Montana star never received.

"i'm in a puddle of tears in bed after being woken up and told IM NOMINATED AS BEST NEW ARTIST. my mom at the beginning of the year wrote in her [intentions] book for me to be nominated for a grammy," she wrote alongside a video of her emotional reaction. "mom you've always been and are my biggest fan. thank u i love you so much."

Snub: Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters

While Fiona Apple earned a total of three nominations this year (two in rock performance and rock song for "Shameika"), she was left out of the album of the year category for her April 2020 album Fetch the Bolt Cutters, which earned a 98/100 on Metacritic.

The album only earned a nomination in the best alternative music album category, where she has been nominated three times.

Next year's Grammys will mark her return to the awards show for the first time since 2012. Racking up a total of 11 nominations total, her only Grammy came in 1997 for "Criminal" in the best female rock vocal performance category.

Surprise: Renée Zellweger got her first Grammy nod for Judy

Judy Garland would be proud of her.

Renée Zellweger, who played Garland in 2019's Judy, earned her first-ever Grammy nomination for the film's soundtrack. The music nomination comes months after winning the Oscar for best film actress in a lead role for her portrayal of the musical legend.

Snub: Lady Gaga's Chromatica only got 2 nods, no Big 4 love (Album, Record, Song)

Lady Gaga stans think Chromatica deserves a "Replay."

Fans of the 11-time Grammy winner were appalled to see Chromatica only receive a nod in the best pop vocal album and not in the album of the year category after the 16-track project sent the internet into a frenzy following its May release.

Image zoom Lady Gaga | Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty

"Rain on Me," Gaga's collab with Ariana Grande, earned a single nod for best pop duo/group performance and not for song of the year.

The star had a big year since the release of Chromatica. She and Grande dominated the MTV VMAs in August. Last year, the singer earned two out of three Grammys for her work on A Star Is Born.

Surprise: Harry Styles, BTS earned first noms

From 1D to the Grammys!

After his debut, self-titled album was left off the nominations list in 2018, Harry Styles earned three nods thanks to his album Fine Line this year.

Fine Line is up for best pop vocal album, while singles "Watermelon Sugar" is nominated for best pop solo performance and "Adore You" is being considered for best music video.

Meanwhile, K-Pop group BTS earned its first and only nomination for earworm track "Dynamite." Although this is the group's first nomination, some fans expected to see the group up for more awards.

Snubs: The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Halsey received no nominations

2021 won't see these stars getting awards for their top playing albums.

The Weeknd, who released After Hours earlier this year and will headline the Super Bowl in February, was completely left off the nominations list. Many expected the album to receive an album of the year nod or song and record of the year for "Blinding Lights," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 40 weeks in the Top 10.

Image zoom Selena Gomez | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Although not critically acclaimed, fans were surprised to see Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Halsey left off the nominations list.

Gomez released her album Rare in January and would have earned her first-ever nomination. Perry, who has previously been nominated 13 times, failed to pick up any nods for her latest album, Smile. Meanwhile, Halsey, who was nominated twice in 2016, didn't make the list for her album Manic.

Suprise: Women dominate rock and country

For the first time ever, women earned every single nomination in both the best rock performance category and best country album category.

Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and Grace Potter all appeared on the list of nominees for rock performance.

Ingrid Andress' Lady Like, Brandy Clark's Yor Life Is a Record, Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Little Big Town's Nightfall and Ashley McBryde's Never Will were all nominated in the country album category. (Note: Little Big Town features two men.)

"THIS. CANNOT. BE. REAL. 3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN????? IM SCREAMING," wrote Ingrid Andress about her nominations in the best new artist, country song and country album categories.

Snub: No women are up for best R&B album

Only men are nominated for best R&B album.

Names such as Kehlani, Brandy, Teyana Taylor and Summer Walker — who all released great, eligible albums this year — were left off the list of nominations.

Appearing on the list were only men, including Ant Clemons, Giveon, Luke James, John Legend and Gregory Porter.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d— in this category," tweeted Taylor, who dropped The Album this year, about the exclusion of women on the list.

Surprise: Ken Jennings gets nominated for Alex Trebek's audiobook

Although the late Alex Trebek himself wasn't officially nominated for a Grammy, the audiobook for Alex Trebek – The Answer Is... is up for best spoken word album.

Multi-Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings is nominated for reading the book, although he thinks Trebek should be nominated too.

"This should 100% be Alex's Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this," Jennings tweeted on Tuesday.