Michelle Obama Congratulates 'Queen' Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Grammy Wins: 'I'm So Proud'

"So amazed by @Beyonce and her record-breaking 28 #GRAMMYs wins!" the former First Lady tweeted — Beyoncé is now tied with Quincy Jones for most Grammy wins by any artist in music history

Michelle Obama loves Beyoncé and Taylor Swift just as much as we do!

On Monday, the former First Lady congratulated megastars Beyoncé, 39, and Swift, 31, for their historic wins at Sunday's Grammys.

"So amazed by @Beyonce and her record-breaking 28 #GRAMMYs wins!" Obama, 57, tweeted. "Congrats, Queen Bey—album after album, your music continues to define and elevate the moment, bringing us joy, soothing our pain and filling our hearts with so, so much pride. 💕"

After winning the trophy for best R&B performance for her empowering song "Black Parade," Beyoncé surpassed Alison Krauss' record and became the most-decorated Grammy-winning female artist of all time.

Knowles-Carter is now tied with music great Quincy Jones for most Grammy wins in music history by any artist, male or female.

Also on music's biggest night, Swift won the Grammy Award for album of the year with her surprise album Folklore — making her the first woman to win the award three times. (She is only the fourth artist, male or female, to accomplish the historic feat.)

Obama tweeted of her accomplishment, "And congrats to @TaylorSwift13 on her record-breaking third #GRAMMYs win for Album of the Year! I'm so proud of all the artists who continue to use their music and talents to inspire us all."

On Twitter Sunday, Swift thanked her music lovers for their continued support.

"The fans are the reason we're floating tonight, and we'll never forget it," she wrote. Swift's two previous album of the year wins came thanks to 1989 and Fearless before this year's win.

In addition to her best R&B performance win for "Black Parade," Beyoncé also brought home the gold alongside fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion for both best rap song and best rap performance for their "Savage" collab.

And the doting mom is exceptionally proud to have won the Grammy Award for best music video for her uplifting, self-love ballad "Brown Skin Girl." The win made Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 9, the second youngest person to win a Grammy of all time.