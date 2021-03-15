Lizzo Shares Series of Fun Backstage Snaps with Harry Styles After His First Grammy Win

Harry Styles and Lizzo are true friendship goals.

During the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the superstars reunited backstage just after Styles, 27, won his first-ever Grammy for best pop solo performance for his hit track, "Watermelon Sugar."

Lizzo, who won the category last year for "Truth Hurts," shared two photos on Instagram of the pair posing together backstage celebrating Styles' victory.

"HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles," the "Good as Hell" songstress captioned the post.

Styles and Lizzo have been pals for several years now. In 2019, the former One Direction member covered Lizzo's "Juice" in BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Lizzo took note of Styles' cover on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing the clip and writing, "This is so cute @harrystyles ily."

Then in January 2020, Styles joined Lizzo for an exciting performance of the hit song during a SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series performance in Miami.

"This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thank you to Tom, Tyler and Mitch … Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia," he said during his acceptance speech. "My manager, Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to be better and never pushed me."

Notably celebrating Styles' win was his fellow category nominee and ex-girlfriend Swift, 31, who stood up and applauded for him, smiling and nodding in his direction.