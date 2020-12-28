Lil Wayne Disappointed at Lack of Invitation to 2021 Grammys: 'Am I Not Worthy?'

"As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up &; I'm not involved nor invited; I wonder, 'Is it me?'" the five-time Grammy-winner tweeted

Lil Wayne has a personal bone to pick with the Recording Academy.

After learning that he hasn't been invited to attend the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards — set to take place on Jan. 31 — the Grammy-winner expressed his disappointment on Twitter, explaining that he feels snubbed.

"As an artist, when I see da [sic] Grammys coming up & I'm not involved nor invited; I wonder, 'Is it me, my musik [sic], or just another technicality?' I look around w [sic] respect & wonder competitively, 'Am I not worthy?!' Then I look around & see five Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio."

Though the rap star feels slighted, he wasn't nominated this award cycle despite the January release of his album Funeral —and traditionally only nominees, performers, presenters and their guests score the coveted invites.

Many fans reacted to Lil Wayne's tweet with support. "Facts, he was starving to be the best. Go back and listen to 'Amen' from the Lil Weezyana' mixtape. His flow and pain is felt in that whole song," one person wrote. "They call the geniuses crazy," another tweeted. "TALK TO EM GOAT [greatest of all time]," a third person added. "You [are] the goat and very much appreciated by younger rappers. Forget the Grammys," someone else wrote.

Many fans and critics have dubbed Lil Wayne one of the greatest rappers of all time, having sold approximately 120 million records worldwide throughout his career and roughly 37 million digital tracks within the U.S.

In response to Wayne's tweet, other Twitter users commented on the Recording Academy itself — which has scrutinized by many artists, including Drake. "The Grammys are rigged," one person wrote.

Late last month, the "Life Is Good" star shared his opinion on the Academy after the 2021 Grammy nominees were revealed. One issue Drake publicly disagrees with is the lack of recognition for The Weeknd's mega-hit album, After Hours, which was eligible for consideration. Responding to the snub, The Weeknd, 30, tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

TMZ reported that the disregard for the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker's album may have been a result of his decision to headline next year's Super Bowl. Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy chair and interim president and CEO, previously told PEOPLE in a statement that "in no way" could The Weeknd's major NFL gig "have affected the nomination process."

"We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated," Mason Jr. said in a statement. "I was surprised and can empathize with what he's feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration."

Drake later wrote in his Instagram story, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition, may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after."

He continued: "It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways. The other day, I said @theweeknd was a lock [nominee] for either album or song of the year, along with countless other reasonable assumptions, [but] it just never goes that way." Drake then suggested that now would be "a great time" for someone to "start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."

Adding her own thoughts to the discussion, Halsey wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram story, which claimed that earning a Grammy nomination requires "knowing the right people."

"I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology [sic] to me since the Grammy nominations," she began. "The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.' If you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show."