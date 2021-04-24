Joe Alwyn Wins First Grammy Award for His Contributions to Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Album Folklore

Taylor Swift previously revealed that William Bowery, the name of her co-writer, was a pseudonym for her boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn is officially listed as a Grammy Award winner!

The British actor, 30, recently became a recipient of a gramophone trophy as part of the team who contributed to his girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album of the year win. Alwyn previously was known under the pseudonym William Bowery on her eighth studio album Folklore, and co-wrote the songs "Exile" and "Betty," also co-producing "Exile," "Betty," "My Tears Ricochet," "August," "This Is Me Trying," and "Illicit Affairs."

Eagle-eyed Swifties recently noticed that Alwyn's name was added to the accolade on the Grammy Awards website. Swift's award for album of the year was also shared with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

At this year's awards show on March 14, Swift, 31, mentioned Alwyn during her acceptance speech. "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said at the time.

With the record-breaking Grammy win, Swift became the first artist to win the category three times.

Swift revealed Bowery's true identity during the Disney+ concert documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered in November. "There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it's not a real person," she said in the documentary.

"So William Bowery is Joe, as we know," Swift added. "And Joe plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things."

Swift later opened up about the couple's unexpected creative dynamic during an interview with Apple Music. "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he's always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs," Swift said.

Alwyn also co-wrote "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and the titular track on her ninth album Evermore, which surprise dropped in December.