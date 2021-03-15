The late Bunny Wailer, Bill Withers and many more were recognized for their incredible work

Charley Pride, Little Richard and Eddie Van Halen Among Late Stars Honored at 2021 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy paid tribute to musicians who died in the past year with soulful musical renditions delivered by hitmakers including Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard and more during Sunday night's in memoriam segment.

Artists who were honored included Pop Smoke, Little Richard, Eddie Van Halen, Bill Withers, Kenny Rogers, Bunny Wailer, Chick Corea, David Darling, Jamie O'Hara, Jon Mark, Perry Botkin Jr. and Rupert Neve.

During the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, newly formed Silk Sonic duo Mars and .Paak, both 35, opened the tribute with a powerful performance of "Long Tall Sally" and "Good Golly" in honor of Little Richard.

Image zoom Lionel Richie | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Richie delivered his rendition of his late friend Kenny Roger's love ballad "Lady" in recognition of the country icon, while Carlile paid tribute to John Prine with a performance of "I Remember Everything."

Meanwhile, Howard and Chris Martin teamed up to honor Gerry Marsden with a performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone."

During the segment, the Recording Academy also paid tribute to the late Bill Withers, Betty Wright, K.T. Oslin, Tony Rice, Eddie Van Halen, Mary Wilson, Bonnie Pointer, Mac Davis, Helen Reddy, McCoy Tyner, Charley Pride and Charlie Daniels.

Image zoom Phil Spector, Rupert Neve, Jon Mark | Credit: getty images (2); Rupertneve.com

Music producer Phil Spector — was sentenced to 19 years to life for his second-degree murder conviction in the 2003 shooting of actress Lana Clarkson — was also included in the segment.