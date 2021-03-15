Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at Grammys 2021: 'I Feel Very Honored'

Harry Styles beat out Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift to nab his first-ever Grammy for "Watermelon Sugar"

Harry Styles has won best pop solo performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Wow," Styles said as he took the stage to accept his first-ever Grammy. "To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much."

"This was the first song we wrote after my first album came out during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thank you to Tom, Tyler and Mitch … Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia," he continued. "My manager, Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to be better and never pushed me."

Styles concluded by saying he feels "very grateful to be here" and shouting out the talents of his fellow nominees: "I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Harry Styles | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Notably celebrating Styles' win was his fellow category nominee and ex-girlfriend Swift, 31, who stood up and applauded for him, smiling and nodding in his direction.

"Watermelon Sugar" was a huge radio and streaming-platform hit for the singer and Don't Worry Darling actor.

It was released as the fourth single off Styles' sophomore album Fine Line, a follow-up to his namesake debut album.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Image zoom Harry Styles | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2021 Nominations: Beyoncé Leads Pack as Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch Earn 6 Nods

As with the other awards shows held in the last few months, this year's Grammy nominees and performers are coming together to celebrate while staying socially distanced amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Throughout the 2021 show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, will be honored as bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees will serve as the presenters for several awards categories.

Among the venues that will be featured are the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and The Station Inn in Nashville.