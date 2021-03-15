The singer is up for three different awards at the 2021 Grammys, including best pop vocal album

Harry Styles Heats Up the Stage at the Grammys — & Fans (Including Chrissy Teigen!) Are Here for It

This guy is certainly "Golden!"

Harry Styles dazzled Sunday night on the 2021 Grammy Awards stage with a performance of "Watermelon Sugar."

The One Direction alum, 27, kicked off the star-studded, socially distant show on Sunday with a sultry version of his sun-kissed single.

For his first-ever Grammys performance, the Brit opted for an all-black leather ensemble, which he gave a pop of color with a green scarf.

After his performance, fans — including Chrissy Teigen — flooded Twitter with appreciation for the singer.

"I mean, I would've worn a shirt for my first Grammys, but each to his own," host Trevor Noah joked after the performance.

Styles is nominated for three different awards this year, including best music video for "Adore You," best pop vocal album for his sophomore LP Fine Line and best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

The album, which hit shelves in December 2019, features songs such as "Falling," Golden" and "Sunflower, Vol. 6."

On New Year's Day, the singer released the final music video from Fine Line for "Treat People with Kindness," a track named after the singer's signature phrase.

The singer recently wrapped filming on the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,' " Wilde wrote on Instagram about the singer, to whom she's been linked since January. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity."

"He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards," she added, praising the singer's acting.

Along with the new film, Styles is set to hit the road for his Love On Tour featuring Jenny Lewis starting in August.

"We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future," he wrote last June as he postponed the tour's dates. "I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all."