Harry Styles Will Open the 2021 Grammy Awards with Performance

The 2021 Grammy Awards has secured a "Golden" performer to open the show.

Sunday's broadcast will begin with a performance from Harry Styles, who is nominated for three awards during this year's star-studded event.

"You don't want to miss the top of the show," Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music and live events, told Variety. "It's going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you've not seen it before. We've got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we'll just keep coming at you."

Sussman did not announce which songs Styles will be performing at the show.

Styles is nominated Sunday for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar," best pop vocal album for Fine Line and best music video for "Adore You."

Sussman also teased several other performances during Sunday's broadcast, sharing his excitement for artists to be able to connect with fans amid a "tough year."

"We wanted to do it right for the artists. It's been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments," he said. "We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent — some of the best live performers on the planet.

He added that viewers can also look forward to a high-energy performance from BTS.

"It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do," he said. "They're going to have fun and engage the audience at home. They'll get you up on your feet in your living room."

"For the viewer at home, this isn't going to be a remote Zoom telecast," Sussman continued. "You're going to be as entertained as if you were watching it at the Staples with 14,000 other fans."

The full slate of performers for this year's Grammy Awards was announced earlier this week.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich are set to take the stage (virtual and otherwise) for the 63rd annual awards show. The trio has six nominations each and are all tied for the second most nods, behind Beyoncé who earned a total of nine.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby, who each garnered four nominations this year, will also be performing.