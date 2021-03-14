Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

From hosts to performances to nominees, here's what to expect during the 63rd annual music awards show

Grammys 2021: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Biggest Night

Music's biggest night is almost here!

On Sunday evening, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from coast to coast and highlight the past year's best songs and albums from an array of artists across every genre, while also showcasing a slew of noteworthy performances.

Here's a complete guide to prime you ahead of this year's ceremony:

Who's Hosting?

This year, Trevor Noah will be anchoring music's biggest night!

The occasion marks The Daily Show star's first time hosting the awards show and comes after the star received a nomination at the last event for best comedy album, Son of Patricia.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," the comedian said in a statement last year. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award. (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.)"

Alicia Keys previously hosted the ceremony in 2020, as well as the year prior.

Who's Nominated?

Beyoncé leads the list of nominees with a total of nine, followed by Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six nominations each.

Brittany Howard trails closely with five nominations.

Stars such as Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and DaBaby walked away with four nods.

Last year, Lizzo led the list of nominations with eight, while Lil Nas X and Eilish followed closely behind with six. (Eilish and her brother Finneas took home five awards earlier that year, the most of the night.)

Who's Performing?

Plenty of high-profile artists have been enlisted to ensure a can't-miss slate of performances during the ceremony.

Swift, Lipa and Roddy Rich are set to take the stage (virtual and otherwise) for the 63rd annual awards show, alongside Eilish, Megan and DaBaby, who will also perform.

Joining them on the list of performers are Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Doja Cat.

Who's Presenting?

This year, the Grammy Awards will not use traditional celebrity presenters, but will instead allow bartenders, box-office managers and other venue workers to present various categories.

Awards will be presented from four key locations: The Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, The Apollo Theater in New York City and The Station Inn in Nashville.

How Do I Watch the Awards?

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to bring you some glamour and award show speculation ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, even if most of the nominees and guests will be at home wearing sweatpants.

Hosted by PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will air ahead of the award ceremony from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET (3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT).

The livestream will broadcast live from New York City and will feature celebrity interviews both virtual and in-person from the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles.