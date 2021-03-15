"I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something that we all deserve, and that's something that we all need in our lives," Lipa said

Dua Lipa Wins Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia at 2021 Grammys: 'This Is Insane'

The results for best pop vocal album are in!

Wearing her Atelier Versace butterfly dress, Dua Lipa, 25, won the top pop prize during Sunday's Grammys for her pandemic soundtrack Future Nostalgia.

"This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways," the 25-year-old said, accepting the award. "One thing that I've really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really jaded at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered."

"I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something that we all deserve, and that's something that we all need in our lives," she added.

Image zoom

Lipa went on to thank her friends, fans and members of her team "who have really fought in my corner."

Jhené Aiko and Jacob Collier presented the award.

Other nominees in the pop vocal album category included Changes by Justin Bieber, Chromatica by Lady Gaga, Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Fine Line by Harry Styles and Folklore by Taylor Swift.

Last year, Billie Eilish took home the award for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? while Ariana Grande won it in 2019 for Sweetener.

Lipa — who was one of the most-nominated artists of the night — hit the stage earlier to perform "Levitating" with DaBaby and "Don't Start Now" from her now-Grammy-winning album.

Along with the pop vocal album category, Lipa was up for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance for "Don't Start Now." Future Nostalgia is also up for album of the year.

Ahead of the show, Lipa spoke with PeopleTV about her now-Grammy-winning album.

"Because I was at home and not touring or doing all this work that I really got to take it all in and really feel the response from everyone around and really here [what people] thought of the record," she explains. "It just meant so much to me."

"I never thought this would happen in a million years — that I would be promoting my record from my sofa or setting up green screens in my living room," she continues.