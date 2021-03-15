The British pop star — who is up for six Grammys this year — underwent multiple costume changes

Dua Lipa Sparkles in Show-Stopping Performance of 'Levitating,' 'Don't Start Now' at 2021 Grammys

Dua Lipa does it again!

The singer, 25, shined on the 2021 Grammys stage as she performed her hits "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now."

Lipa started her upbeat performance with "Levitating," wearing a sparkly magenta dress in front of an aurora-like background. The singer then changed into an equally sparkly and just-as-magenta blazer with matching boots before being as joined on stage by DaBaby and her masked backup dancers.

Sticking with the magenta palette, Lipa finished her stellar performance with "Don't Start Now" — complete with another outfit change, this time in a pink two-piece.

Dua Lipa

Ahead of the awards show, Lipa opened up about spending the year in lockdown.

"Because I was at home and not touring or doing all this work that I really got to take it all in and really feel the response from everyone around and really here [what people] thought of the record," she told PEOPLE. "It just meant so much to me."

"I never thought this would happen in a million years — that I would be promoting my record from my sofa or setting up green screens in my living room," she added.

Dua Lipa

The singer explained that she felt like she has "grown so much" thanks to the pandemic.

However, what wouldn't change due to COVID was her nerves ahead of the awards show, where she is up for several awards.

"I'm very excited and there's lots of butterflies and there's so many feelings and lots of adrenaline," she said.

Lipa holds a three-way tie with Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch this year for the second-most Grammy nominations, with six: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album; Beyoncé has the most, with nine.

In 2019, the singer won two Grammys for best new artist and best dance recording for her song "Electricity." She also performed a medley of "Masseduction" and "One Kiss" with fellow songstress St. Vincent.