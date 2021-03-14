Dua Lipa is up for six Grammy this Sunday, including album of the year for Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa Talks Success of Future Nostalgia and Reveals She Has No Plans for New Album in 2021

As Dua Lipa approaches the one-year anniversary of her hit sophomore album Future Nostalgia, she's reflecting on its drop as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States — and looking at the silver linings.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards (during which she is up for six trophies, and scheduled to perform), Lipa, 25, says spending much of the last year in lockdown helped her really be able to "to take it all in" in terms of the positive feedback surrounding the album.

"Because I was at home and not touring or doing all this work that I really got to take it all in and really feel the response from everyone around and really here [what people] thought of the record," she explains. "It just meant so much to me."

"I never thought this would happen in a million years — that I would be promoting my record from my sofa or setting up green screens in my living room," she continues.

On top of that, "I do feel like I've learned so much, I've grown so much, I've been thinking outside the box," Lipa adds. "I just didn't let it stop me from trying to come up with interesting ways to create new dimensions for this record and still make it fun for everyone at home."

The two-time Grammy winner tells Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE that when she thinks about the event, whether this year or in general, "I'm very excited and there's lots of butterflies and there's so many feelings and lots of adrenaline."

"I feel like that hasn't changed at all," Lipa continues. "Obviously, it's very different, and just the possibility of being able to perform and everyone to get together and still do it in a safe way … it's incredible that we're able to do this. So for that, I'm just so grateful, especially during this time."

As for whether fans can expect new music this year, the "New Rules" hitmaker says, "No 2021 album, but I'm always thinking. So we'll see."

Lipa holds a three-way tie with Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch this year for the most Grammy nominations, with six: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album.

Last month, the English singer/songwriter dropped her latest single "We're Good" — her first track of 2021 and its accompanying music video.

Frosted with bling in an emerald dress befitting Poison Ivy, Lipa slinks around the video, which was directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia.

The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

