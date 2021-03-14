The rapper was accused of dissing the Dance Moms alum in a freestyle last month

DaBaby Says He Asked JoJo Siwa to Perform with Him at the 2021 Grammys: 'We Love Her'

A DaBaby and JoJo Siwa collaboration almost came to be at the 2021 Grammys.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the 29-year-old rapper revealed that he asked the Dance Moms alum, 17, to join him onstage at the music ceremony, weeks after he was accused of dissing her in a freestyle last month.

"We're 1000% JoJo Siwa fans. We love her, we actually reached out to see if she wanted to perform with me at the GRAMMYs," DaBaby told ET, referring to himself and his young daughter, who is a fan of the Nickelodeon star. "But I heard she's somewhere working on a project of her own."

Though Siwa and DaBaby won't take the stage together at the Grammys on Sunday evening, the rapper added to the outlet that he's "for sure" reached out to Siwa to clear up any misconnections about his previously released tune.

DaBaby dropped his freestyle "Beatbox" remix last month, where he name drops Siwa in one line.

"N----, you a bitch / JoJo Siwa, bitch / She let the wrong n---- get rich," DaBaby croons on the song, as he holds up a photo of Siwa smiling in the music video for the remix.

First tweeting, "😂😂😂😂 I love Twitter bruh," as he and Siwa began to trend on the social networking website, the "Rockstar" rapper then wrote, "I 'Siwa' I'm not like the rest of you n-----."

As fans then pointed out, DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — was referencing his own name, while using Siwa as another way of saying "see why."

DaBaby also tweeted directly to Siwa and explained that his daughter is a huge fan and he meant no harm by the wordplay.

"@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. 😂," he tweeted. "Don't let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!"

While chatting with PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, DaBaby also spoke candidly about the 2021 Grammys and what attending the ceremony means to him.

Teasing his set, the rapper said, "The performance is going to be beautiful. It's going to be very heartfelt. It's going to be very impactful and it's going to make you get your groove on watching it at home."

"I'm super excited about hitting the stage tonight," he added.

As for being nominated again this year after receiving two nominations in 2020, DaBaby told PEOPLE, "A lot has changed, more than meets the eye, but we still here. We still blessed and we continue to push forward through whatever. And we got double the amount of nominations, so next year we're going for eight."

DaBaby is nominated for four awards this year — record of the year, best rap song and best melodic rap performance for "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch, as well as best rap performance for "Bop."