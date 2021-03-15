BTS Delivers a Dynamite Performance of 'Dynamite' (from Seoul!) for the Grammy Awards

The band is the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination

BTS is absolutely — yes — dynamite!

On Sunday, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V beamed into the Grammy Awards for a stellar performance of their English-language hit "Dynamite," for which they earned their first-ever nomination for best pop duo/group performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They are the first K-pop act to ever receive a Grammy nod.

Performing virtually from Seoul, South Korea, BTS delivered a mini-concert chock full of choreography and signature fashion flair.

For the dance-heavy set, the band wore coordinating suits as they grooved in front of on-stage fireworks underneath an impressive display of flowers that hung from the ceiling in a recreation of the staging in Los Angeles.

Image zoom BTS | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Image zoom BTS | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

The group then shifted onto a red-carpet stage with Grammy statues in the background before moving into a backstage stairwell. For the grand finale, the seven emerged on the rooftop where they danced with strobe lights and the Seoul skyline in the background.

Their performance marked the first time the K-pop heavyweights were able to sing one of their original songs at the awards show. Last year, they made a brief performance cameo when they joined Lil Nas X for "Old Town Road."

In 2018, during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Suga told the late-night host that the band's collective desire was to "go to the Grammys." Then at the 2019 Grammys, BTS made history as the first Korean group to serve as presenters.

It's just the latest glass ceiling that the international superstar septet has shattered in the U.S.

In 2017, BTS became the first K-pop act to perform at an American awards show when they were at the American Music Awards. In 2018, they won the top social artist award for the second time at the Billboard Music Awards.

Image zoom BTS | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

In 2020, BTS made the award-and-talk-show circuit with a variety of "Dynamite" performances. Last August, the group delighted their fan base — better known as their "ARMY" — with the world television premiere of "Dynamite" at the virtual MTV Video Music Awards, where they took home awards in the best choreography, best pop video, best K-Pop and best group categories.

That same month, they became the first all-South Korean act to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 charts when the single was released on Aug. 21.

More recently, BTS made history when the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced its ranking of the 10 bestselling albums in the world in 2020. BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 and follow-up album, BE, nabbed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

Map of the Soul: 7 was released in February 2020 and continues to dominate the pop charts. BE was their second album of 2020, a mostly Korean-language heavy project, and was released nine months after Map of the Soul: 7 in November 2020.