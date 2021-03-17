The K-pop group earned their first-ever nomination for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammys

BTS Says They're Looking 'at the Positive Side' After Losing First Grammy Nomination

BTS is finding the silver lining after not taking home an award at the 2021 Grammys.

Following the awards show on Sunday night, the K-pop group appeared on the South Korean live video streaming service V Live to chat with their fans about the big night.

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V appeared virtually from Seoul during Sunday's show for a performance of their English-language hit "Dynamite," for which they earned their first-ever nomination for best pop duo/group performance. They are the first K-pop act to ever receive a Grammy nod.

During their V Live, the group shared their thoughts about why they didn't win the coveted award.

"The reason we weren't able to win is, I think many of you probably expect this, but we took it as them telling us to come and get the award in person," RM explained.

Still, the "Life Goes On" singers are focusing on the positives from the special night.

"I saw a lot of articles saying we 'failed' to get the award, but I don't think it's a fail since we were able to perform for the first time as nominees," RM said. "I don't think it's a failure but let's look at the positive side; we were nominated for the first time and did our first solo performance."

During their performance Sunday, BTS delivered a mini-concert including their signature choreography and fashion flair.

Image zoom BTS | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

For the dance-heavy set, the band wore coordinating suits as they grooved in front of fireworks and underneath an impressive display of flowers that hung from the ceiling in a recreation of the staging in Los Angeles.

The group then shifted onto a red-carpet stage with Grammy statues in the background before moving into a backstage stairwell. For the grand finale, the seven emerged on the rooftop where they danced with strobe lights and the Seoul skyline in the background.

Their performance marked the first time the K-pop heavyweights were able to sing one of their original songs at the awards show. Last year, they made a brief performance cameo when they joined Lil Nas X for his song "Old Town Road."