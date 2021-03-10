Bruno Mars' announcement comes two days after he implored the Grammys to allow his band Silk Sonic to perform at the show

Bruno Mars Reveals He'll Perform at the Grammys with Anderson .Paak: 'This Is for You'

Ask and you shall receive!

The announcement came just two days after the "Uptown Funk" singer posted an open letter to the Grammys organizers on Twitter, writing, "If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now."

Mars said he and .Paak, 35, "have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that's another story). We haven't been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We'll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won't be extra. We just really want a gig again."

"I hope you'll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic," he concluded.

On Friday, Mars and .Paak released "Leave the Door Open," their first single as duo Silk Sonic. The song will appear on the Grammy winners' forthcoming album, which Mars announced the previous week.

The pair also dropped a music video for the smooth R&B track, which was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard.

"I'ma leave the door open/ Imma leave the door open, girl," Mars sings in the chorus. "Imma leave the door open, hoping/ That you feel the way I feel/ And you want me like I want you tonight, baby/ Tell me that you're coming through."

Last month, Mars announced that he and .Paak had joined forces to form the band. Their album will mark Mars' first since 2016's 24K Magic, with which he swept the 2018 Grammys, nabbing six awards.

"We locked in and made an album," Mars wrote, sharing what is presumably the art for their album that also promised an appearance from "special guest host Bootsy Collins."

Recently speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on New Music Daily about the project, Mars said .Paak was constantly "lighting a fire" and igniting new ideas for their music, while his bandmate also spoke about their hopes of performing the project when COVID-19 restrictions amid the global pandemic are lifted.

"We going to be ready. That's for sure. Yeah. Because man, we would love to do a show. I'd love to present it," said .Paak. "We can't wait to play."