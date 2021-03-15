A week before the performance, Bruno Mars implored the Grammys to allow his band Silk Sonic to play at the show

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Perform New Song 'Leave the Door Open' at the 2021 Grammys

The duo — known these days as Silk Sonic — delivered a dazzling performance of their new song "Leave the Door Open" during the 63rd annual awards show on Sunday.

The two matched in maroon 70s-style inspired suits and alternated taking the lead singing their new song, with Mars handling the chorus.

"If you just wanna lay me some/Imma leave the door open/Imma leave the door open girl/let you feel the way I feel," he sang.

Performing against a starry background, the two singers sang a dazzling and dreamy rendition of "Leave the Door Open."

The performance came a week after Mars posted an open letter to the Grammy organizers on Twitter, writing, "If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now."

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars perform as their new duo Silk Sonic at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The "Uptown Funk" singer said he and .Paak "have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that's another story). We haven't been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We'll send in an audition tape and take as many COVID tests as we need to. I promise we won't be extra. We just really want a gig again."

"I hope you'll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic," he concluded.

On March 5, Mars and .Paak released "Leave the Door Open," their first single as duo Silk Sonic. The song will appear on the Grammy winners' forthcoming album, which Mars announced the previous week.

The pair also dropped a music video for the smooth R&B track, which was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard.

Silk Sonic

Last month, Mars announced that he and .Paak had joined forces to form the band. Their album will mark Mars' first since 2016's 24K Magic, with which he swept the 2018 Grammys, nabbing six awards.

"We locked in and made an album," Mars wrote, sharing what is presumably the art for their album that also promised an appearance from "special guest host Bootsy Collins."