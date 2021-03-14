Blue Ivy Carter, 9, Wins Her First Grammy Award for 'Brown Skin Girl' Music Video with Mom Beyoncé

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Blue Ivy Carter is now the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy Award

On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z was awarded her first Grammy, winning in the best music video category for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video at the award show's Premiere Ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earning the award alongside her famous mother, 39, Blue Ivy also shares the coveted feat with "Brown Skin Girl" collaborator Wizkid, as well as the video's director Jenn Nkiru.

Blue Ivy is now the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy Award following Leah Peasall, who won at the 2001 ceremony for her work on the album of the year-winning soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? at age 8.

"Brown Skin Girl," one of the tracks off of Beyoncé's Lion King companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, got a standalone visual treatment on YouTube last August.

The video had previously only been available to Disney+ subscribers as a part of Beyoncé's most recent musical film, Black Is King, which dropped exclusively on the streaming service at the end of July.

In the video, Beyoncé enlists various famous faces, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — all of whom she name drops on the song — to sing the praises of black beauty, alongside her daughter, who sings on the opening and closing of the track.

The clip features Beyoncé and the rest of the video's stars in a series of dazzling shots and outfits, with guest features on the song from Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Image zoom Credit: Walt Disney Studios/Youtube

In a brief statement to Good Morning America about the video, Beyoncé shared, "It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown. We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together and we're all celebrating each other."

Blue Ivy received a writing credit for the track, which also scored not only her first official feature, but her first official entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

RELATED VIDEO: 2021 Grammy Awards: Everything You Need to Know Before Music's Big Night

This year's most-nominated star at the 2021 Grammys is none other than the Queen Bey herself.

The Black Is King star earned a total of nine nominations, including two nods in the record of the year category for "Black Parade" and her feature on collaborative hit song "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Black Parade" has also earned her a nod for both best R&B performance and best R&B song. The "Savage" remix is also up for best rap performance.

Despite leading the pack in nominations this year, Beyoncé was not included in the list of performers scheduled to take the stage on Sunday evening.