Black Pumas Had to 'Pinch' Themselves After 3 Grammy Nominations: 'It's Almost Hard to Believe'

Black Pumas couldn't believe their own success after their incredible 2020.

The musical duo, comprised of members singer Eric Burton, 31, and guitarist producer Adrian Quesada are up for three Grammy Awards at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The pair are up for record of the year and best American roots performance for their track "Colors." Black Pumas are also up for the coveted album of the year award for their eponymous deluxe edition album.

Chatting with PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams, they opened up about the joy they felt after learning of their Grammy nominations. (The pair were previously up for best new artist in 2019.)

"It's almost hard to believe and take in," Quesada tells PEOPLE. "Sometimes, I have to pinch myself every once in a while that we're in this situation, but it feels good. It feels good because we work hard and we like that people were actually connecting with the music."

And Burton shares identical sentiments, saying, "I'm still just pinching myself, just the same."

He added, "My family is very proud and grew up in and around Hollywood, so it just feels like a coming home, so to speak. I'm quite taken by the opportunity to be a part of the [Grammy Awards] conversation."

Black Pumas made their music debut in 2017. In January 2018, they peaked at No. 18 on Billboard's Bandsintown + Global Rising Artists Independent chart. Quesada and Burton remained on the list for eight weeks.

They also peaked at No. 3 on the Next Big Sound chart and remained on the list for five weeks.

Still, the star producer says they continue to stay grounded. "We try to keep our feet on the ground and just stay focused," he tells PEOPLE. "It's easy to get swept up in what those situations can do to your head, but we just take it all in stride and feel honored to do it. But really, [we] try to stay focused on music and be ready for events and moments, [such as] big stages like the Grammys when they come."

Quesada explains that while he expected Black Pumas to succeed, "This has surpassed my expectations. [In fact,] every once in a while, Eric will be like, "Hey..." [and] I'm like, "Oh, we're way beyond what I told you I thought was going to happen.' I mean, I could feel it early on. I could feel a lot of buzz and synergy between Eric and I musically, but this has surpassed [what I believed]. We're in a whole other stratosphere right now."

As for Burton, the star says, "I knew that it was a unique sound and that it would work quite well as soon as I heard the initial tracks sent to me by Adrian Quesada. He worked up these really beautiful instrumentals for me to write songs on. And once I was able to finish a few of them that we recorded at the studio, I knew that it would be a really cool thing."

The singer's musical roots began at church and he delved deeper into the art until college.

One particular achievement that stood out to him was, "when we [saw] that "Colors" reached [No.] 35 million streams on Spotify."

The stars have a shot at three Grammy Awards during Sunday night's show, hosted by Trevor Noah, beginning at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.

