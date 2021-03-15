Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Perform 'Everything I Wanted' at 2021 Grammys

The pop star is up for four awards at the 2021 show, including record and song of the year

This performance is "Everything I Wanted"!

Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas took the 2021 Grammys stage for a moody her performance of her hit single "Everything I Wanted," as fellow nominees and performers Harry Styles and Haim bopped along.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer — who performed "When the Party's Over" with her brother Finneas at the Grammys last year — is nominated for four awards Sunday night.

Earlier in the evening, their track "No Time to Die" for the upcoming James Bond film won for best song written for visual media; "Everything I Wanted" is nominated for best pop solo performance, song of the year and record of the year.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Image zoom Billie Eilish and Finneas | Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Last year, Eilish — who offered a peek into her private world in her The World's a Little Blurry documentary on Apple TV+ — took home five awards total and made history as the youngest person to win Grammys in all four main categories: record, song, album and best new artist.

After last year's awards show, she received a call from her all-time idol Justin Bieber. This year, the new pals are are competing in the best pop solo performance category.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo This Year — 'But You Won't Ever See It'

"Congrats. How are you feeling?" Bieber said then. "Wasn't that amazing? How did it feel? Everything you could've imagined?"

"Completely. I can't believe it. It's insane," responded Eilish.

"I'm proud of you. You've been working for this," said Bieber before Billie told him "thanks to you." Bieber replied: "Stop it!"