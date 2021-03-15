Beyoncé Thanks Her Kids as She Wins Grammy for Best R&B Performance: 'Honored to Be Your Mommy'

Beyoncé took home the prize for best R&B performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday — and made history in the process.

Queen Bey won the coveted trophy for her hit track "Black Parade," and in the process, broke the record for most Grammy Awards ever received by a female artist with 28.

The star, 39, received a standing ovation from the crowd as Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and James Samuel "Jimmy Jam" Harris III presented her with her award. She grew visibly emotional as she took to the stage to accept.

"I'm so honored. I'm so excited," she said as she took a deep sigh and appeared to soak in the audience's enthusiastic cheers. "As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming."

Beyoncé, whose husband Jay-Z proudly watched from his seat, went on to praise her three children, including 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who earlier in the night became a Grammy winner like her mom. Blue Ivy was a featured artist on Beyoncé's song "Brown Skin Girl," which won best music video.

"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," she said. "Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock."

"Black Parade" also earned the singer a nomination for best R&B song, record of the year and song of the year. She took to the stage earlier in the night to accept the award for best rap performance for her feature on "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé is the most nominated artist of the night, with a total of nine potential wins.

Throughout her decades-long career, the hitmaker has been nominated for 79 Grammy Awards — prior to Sunday night's show, she won 24.

Trailing closely behind her for second most nominated artist of the evening are Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, who each raked in six nominations.

"Black Parade" appeared on her empowering album The Lion King: The Gift, and beat out "Lightning & Thunder" by Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend, "All I Need" by Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign, "Goat Head" by Brittany Howard and "See Me" by Emily King.