Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé Win Best Rap Song Grammy for 'Savage Remix': 'I'm Proud of You'

"Music really helped all of us get through the pandemic. I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé," Megan Thee Stallion said while accepting the award

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are adding to their Grammy collection!

Their "Savage" remix won the Grammy Award for best rap song during Sunday's ceremony, beating out "The Bigger Picture" by Lil Baby, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch, "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake featuring Lil Durk and "Rockstar" by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two took to the stage together, holding hands, before Megan made an emotional speech where she thanked Beyoncé for her support.

"First of all, I have to keep thanking God because without God none of us would be here today. I also want to say congratulations to everybody because all of these songs were amazing," Megan said. "Music really helped all of us get through the pandemic. I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé."

"If you know me, you have to know ever since I was little, you know that when I grow up I'm going to be like the rap-Beyoncé. That was my goal. I love her work ethic, I love how she is, I love the way she carried herself."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Megan said growing up she would always ask herself, "'What would Beyoncé do?' — but let me make it a little ratchet."

"Thank you, Beyoncé, for your encouraging words all the time," she added, before thanking the singer's husband, Jay-Z. "Thank you, Jay, for putting me on Roc Nation."

Beyoncé told Megan, "I'm proud of you," adding, "I quickly want to give my love to Megan. I have so much respect for you."

RELATED VIDEO: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards

The victory comes just hours after Megan and Beyoncé won the Grammy Award for best rap performance for their collaboration.

The win was full of historics. Not only was it the first time two women took home the award and Megan's first-ever Grammy, but it was also a milestone for Beyoncé. With this Grammy, Beyoncé made history by tying the all-time record for most Grammy Award wins ever by any singer, male or female. She now shares that honor with bluegrass-country artist Alison Krauss.

In her acceptance speech, Megan thanked her grandmother for "not making me stop music to finish school" and her mother for "pushing me, knowing that I'll be [at the Grammys]."

"Thank you, Beyoncé," she continued. "I still can't believe this! It's like, what? Me?"