"I can't believe this happened — it's such a magical night," the superstar said while accepting her 28th Grammy at the 2021 ceremony

Beyoncé Makes History with 28th Grammy Win, Becomes the Most-Decorated Female Artist of All Time

They call her Queen for a reason.

At the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Beyoncé made history as she earned her 28th win, making her the show's most-decorated female artist. She beat Alison Krauss' previously held record of 27 wins. Beyoncé is now tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins, while conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31 Grammys.

While accepting the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade," Beyoncé said she was "honored" and "so excited" to get her 28th award.

"Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times," she said. "I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night."

She then shouted out her 9-year-old daughter Blue, who also took home her first Grammy for "Brown Skin Girl" with her mom, as well as her 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z.

"I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son are watching," she said. "Blue, congratulations you won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud. I love you so much, my rock."

While accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage Remix" with Megan Thee Stallion earlier in the night, Beyoncé told the rapper: "I have so much respect for you. I'm honored that you asked me to be a part of this song."

She also picked up the award for best rap performance for "Savage" with Megan, 26. At this year's show, Beyoncé was the most-nominated artist with a total of nine nods.

