The Most Captivating Performance Photos of the 2021 Grammys
From Taylor Swift's whimsical cottage set to Dua Lipa's disco showdown, the night was full of memorable performances
Sugar Rush
Harry Styles kicked off the show with a jazzy rendition of "Watermelon Sugar." Dressed in custom Gucci and a fuzzy green boa, the singer amped up his Grammys debut with velvety vocals and a feel-good performance.
Superstar Siblings
Next up, Billie Eilish appeared on stage with brother and musical partner Finneas to deliver their dreamy rendition of "everything i wanted."
Rock On
HAIM closed out the opening trio of acts with their high-energy performance of "The Steps."
Stage Presence
Black Pumas delivered an electrifying showing of "Colors," which was received with roaring applause from the audience.
A Moment to Remember
DaBaby was joined by Anthony Hamilton, Roddy Ricch and a brilliant choir for a soul-stirring rendition of "Rockstar."
Great Vibes
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez got everyone swaying their hips to their global hit "DÁKITI."
Disco Queen
Dua Lipa and Da Baby ate up the stage with their disco power anthem "Levitating." Then, Lipa made a quick costume change and broke into a dance number as she brought the house down with her song "Don't Start Now" for the ultimate finish.
Silky Smooth
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of the newly formed group Silk Sonic performed "Leave the Door Open" — and we're predicting a baby boom after that sultry duet.
Folklore Feels
Laying down on a grassy roof of an elaborate cabin set, Taylor Swift began her sweet medley with "Cardigan" before grabbing her guitar to strum to "August" — along with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner — and closing out with "Willow."
Forever in Our Hearts
For the ceremony's moving in memoriam segment, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak reunited, along with Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard, to honor the music legends we lost in 2020.
Ultimate Inspiration
New mom Mickey Guyton — the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination — gave a stunning performance of "Black Like Me."
Country Queen
After winning best country album for Wildcard, Miranda Lambert blessed the crowd with her song "Bluebird."
Powerful Pair
Maren Morris and John Mayer joined forces on their hit "The Bones."
Thee Hot Girl
Best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage at her very first Grammys with a dazzling blinged-out show of "Body" and "Savage."
Cardi Takeover
Cardi B went intergalactic with her single "Up" and got the crowd screaming when Megan Thee Stallion came back out to throw her verse down to their smash hit "WAP."
Gothic Glow
Post Malone gave audiences a brooding rendition of "Hollywood's Bleeding."
Message Sent
Lil Baby sent a powerful message with "The Bigger Picture," featuring cameos from activists Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat and her dancers touched down from outer space to put a spell over the crowd with "Say So."
BTS Army Unite!
All the way from South Korea, BTS exploded onto the screen with their fan-favorite global smash "Dynamite."
Stage Presence
Roddy Ricch started off at the piano to perform "Heartless" before ending his set with his chart-topping song "The Box."