The Most Captivating Performance Photos of the 2021 Grammys

From Taylor Swift's whimsical cottage set to Dua Lipa's disco showdown, the night was full of memorable performances

By Diane J. Cho
March 15, 2021 12:10 AM

1 of 20

Sugar Rush

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Harry Styles kicked off the show with a jazzy rendition of "Watermelon Sugar." Dressed in custom Gucci and a fuzzy green boa, the singer amped up his Grammys debut with velvety vocals and a feel-good performance.

2 of 20

Superstar Siblings

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Next up, Billie Eilish appeared on stage with brother and musical partner Finneas to deliver their dreamy rendition of "everything i wanted."

3 of 20

Rock On

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

HAIM closed out the opening trio of acts with their high-energy performance of "The Steps."

4 of 20

Stage Presence

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Black Pumas delivered an electrifying showing of "Colors," which was received with roaring applause from the audience.

5 of 20

A Moment to Remember

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

DaBaby was joined by Anthony Hamilton, Roddy Ricch and a brilliant choir for a soul-stirring rendition of "Rockstar."

6 of 20

Great Vibes

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez got everyone swaying their hips to their global hit "DÁKITI."

7 of 20

Disco Queen

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Dua Lipa and Da Baby ate up the stage with their disco power anthem "Levitating." Then, Lipa made a quick costume change and broke into a dance number as she brought the house down with her song "Don't Start Now" for the ultimate finish.

8 of 20

Silky Smooth

Credit: CBS

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of the newly formed group Silk Sonic performed "Leave the Door Open" — and we're predicting a baby boom after that sultry duet.

9 of 20

Folklore Feels

Credit: TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty

Laying down on a grassy roof of an elaborate cabin set, Taylor Swift began her sweet medley with "Cardigan" before grabbing her guitar to strum to "August" — along with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner — and closing out with "Willow."

10 of 20

Forever in Our Hearts

For the ceremony's moving in memoriam segment, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak reunited, along with Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard, to honor the music legends we lost in 2020.

11 of 20

Ultimate Inspiration

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

New mom Mickey Guyton — the first Black solo female artist to earn a Grammy nomination — gave a stunning performance of "Black Like Me."

12 of 20

Country Queen

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

After winning best country album for Wildcard, Miranda Lambert blessed the crowd with her song "Bluebird."

13 of 20

Powerful Pair

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Maren Morris and John Mayer joined forces on their hit "The Bones."

14 of 20

Thee Hot Girl

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Best new artist winner Megan Thee Stallion lit up the stage at her very first Grammys with a dazzling blinged-out show of "Body" and "Savage." 

15 of 20

Cardi Takeover

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Cardi B went intergalactic with her single "Up" and got the crowd screaming when Megan Thee Stallion came back out to throw her verse down to their smash hit "WAP."

16 of 20

Gothic Glow

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Post Malone gave audiences a brooding rendition of "Hollywood's Bleeding."

17 of 20

Message Sent

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Lil Baby sent a powerful message with "The Bigger Picture," featuring cameos from activists Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike.

18 of 20

Doja Domination

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Doja Cat and her dancers touched down from outer space to put a spell over the crowd with "Say So."

19 of 20

BTS Army Unite!

Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

All the way from South Korea, BTS exploded onto the screen with their fan-favorite global smash "Dynamite." 

20 of 20

Stage Presence

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Roddy Ricch started off at the piano to perform "Heartless" before ending his set with his chart-topping song "The Box."

