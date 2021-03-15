Hot Girl Meg’s speechless reaction to winning best new artist was an early highlight of the night, with the Houston rapper frozen in seemingly shocked disbelief before making her way to the stage, where she thanked God and her late mom in her emotional acceptance speech. The “Savage” singer is the first female hip-hop artist to take home the award since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Later, when she won best rap performance with Beyoncé for "Savage," she reacted similarly, and spent her time on stage lavishing praise on her collaborator and idol.