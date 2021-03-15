Anderson .Paak Takes Home Win for Best Melodic Rap Performance at 2021 Grammys

The musician took home a Grammy after performing on the show with his newly-formed group with Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic

Anderson .Paak is adding some new hardware to his collection with a win for best melodic rap performance at the Grammys on Sunday evening.

The musician, 35, took home the award for "Lockdown," which was also nominated this year for best music video.

Other nominees in the category included "Rockstar" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Laugh Now Cry Later" by Drake featuring Lil Durk, "The Box" by Roddy Ricch and "Highest in the Room" by Travis Scott.

Image zoom Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

"Wow. Thank you, thank you so much," Paak said as he accepted the honor. "I want to say thank you so much to my family, my beautiful wife and kids. I want to say thank you to the team that helped me put this record together. I want to say thank you to the Academy."

"And lastly I want to say that this song, 'Lockdown,' is dedicated to every human being who actually has a voice," he added. "If you have a voice, don't be afraid to use it. 'Cause they watching, and this is proof. Thank you so much."

Of the category's star-studded lineup, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch hit the stage to perform on Sunday, joining stars like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Anderson .Paak also got his moment in the spotlight alongside Bruno Mars, with whom he recently released the single "Leave the Door Open" as the duo Silk Sonic.

