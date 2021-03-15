The Puerto Rican rapper was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin and Debi Nova

Bad Bunny Thanks Fans as He Wins Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album: 'I'm Really Proud'

Bad Bunny officially has a Grammy on the shelf!

The 27-year-old accepted his first Grammy Award for best latin pop or urban album for YHLQMDLG, his third studio album, at Sunday's award show.

Accepting the award outside the Staples Center on Sunday, the rapper thanked his fans for their support.

"I'm very happy, I'm really happy, I'm really proud," he said. "I want to thank every person in the world that listened to my music and supported my career and my ideas."

Image zoom Bad Bunny | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

Bad Bunny beat out Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin and Debi Nova to win the category.

This is Bad Bunny's first Grammy award after earning two nominations from his album YHLQMDLG, which stands for "Yo hago lo que me da la gana," meaning "I do what I want," which he released in February 2020.

He was previously nominated for three Grammy Awards: two in the same category for his albums Oasis and X 100pre in 2020, and one in the record of the year category in 2019 for Cardi B's "I Like It," which he joined as a featured artist.

The musician, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had a big year after dropping three albums and becoming Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020 with 8.3 billion streams.

The rapper from Puerto Rico dropped his Grammy-winning album in February, and in late 2020 surprised fans with another album, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, "The last world tour," a 16-song collection featuring Rosalia and Jhay Cortez.